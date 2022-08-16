TRU Staffing Partners Appears on the Inc. 5000 List for the Third Time

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity, today announced it has been named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This is the third time over the last six years that the leading talent firm has made the list.



“The rapid growth TRU celebrates with this accolade is a direct result of the business decisions made, risks taken, reinventions executed, and customer and employee loyalties cultivated during and after the pandemic,” said Jared Coseglia, TRU Founder & CEO. “We didn’t just recalibrate our business to adjust to new norms in global talent acquisition during the pandemic. As a staffing agency with a reputation for being a highly consultative professional services firm, we also helped our customers, job seekers, and professional community maneuver successfully during recessive—and then explosive—demand for talent. This brand leadership is exactly why we made this list, and why we will continue to attract and retain the right clients to continue to scale aggressively.”

Inc. Magazine ranked TRU 4189 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. In addition, the company was named in the top 182 fastest-growing human resources companies. The list is calculated based on the percentage of revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Since its founding in 2010, TRU has experienced more than a decade of organic revenue growth.

“Driving the past three years’ explosive growth are key investments we’ve made in cutting-edge technology, innovative process improvements, strategic talent acquisition, and line of business expansions—notably, data privacy,” said Andrew Brody, COO/CFO, TRU Staffing Partners. “From our recruiters, candidate managers, and scouts to our innovative operations, scheduling, and administrative teams, everyone here has the same focus: serving our clients and candidates. We’ve continued to grow because we don’t relent on the quality of our service, our team, or our talent, and clients appreciate that.”

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands today.

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s global network of top talent has earned extensive accolades, including as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043), 2017 (#1189), and 2021 (#4189); an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro #175); first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter; and 2019 Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premise or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

Contact

TRU Staffing Partners

+1 312 898 7131

marketing@trustaffingpartners.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .