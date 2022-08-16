Instawork Ranks No. 456 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. revealed that Instawork is in the top 10% of listed companies on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Instawork is delighted to be in the top ten percent of this year's Inc. 5000 list," said Sumir Meghani, Instawork CEO and Co-Founder. "Our rapid growth is a direct result of the passion and resilience of the businesses and workers who connect through our flexible work app each day."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have been successful despite supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. Instawork and the other top 500 companies will be featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on Aug. 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-In-Chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Instawork was recently named the 2022 "Innovator of the Year" by the National Association for Catering and Events (NACE) and the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation." Instawork was also recognized as one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider and as one of the "Best Apps of the Summer" in 2021.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than three million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Kira Caban

Head of Strategic Communications

press@instawork.com

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Instawork is a 2022 Inc 5000 company





Inc 5000 logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment