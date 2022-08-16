Orbia's Connectivity Solutions Business, Dura-Line, Expanding Global Footprint Into Western Canada

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials at Orbia's Connectivity Solutions business, Dura-Line, announced they are investing heavily in a new manufacturing facility in St. Albert, Alberta, a suburb of Edmonton. "Not only will this strategic location enable us to meet strong demand in the region, but it allows us to take advantage of the highly skilled labor force in Greater Edmonton," said Dale Wilson, Dura-Line's Vice President of Sales and Marketing in the U.S. and Canada. Wilson continued, "Our manufacturing facilities in Ontario, Utah, and Nevada have been doing a phenomenal job in meeting the growing demands of our Western Canada customers, but we felt it was time for Dura-Line to put down roots in Edmonton to serve these customers even better."

Dura-Line has already begun construction on the 150,000-sq.-ft., state-of-the-art facility in St. Albert and has plans to hire as many as 90 full-time employees over the next nine months - with the goal to be fully operational by spring of 2023.

"In a world where so many people are dependent on reliable internet connections to communicate with their families, do their jobs, and even receive quality healthcare, it's exciting to know Dura-Line is helping to create secure, reliable pathways that connect us all," said Paul Sartori, Dura-Line's Sales Director for Canada. He continued, "Everyone deserves to have a reliable internet connection - regardless of their socioeconomic status. So, investing in Western Canada not only makes good business sense, we simply think it's the right thing to do."



About Orbia

Orbia is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building and Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluorinated Solutions (Koura) sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on expanding access to health and wellness, reinventing the future of cities and homes, ensuring food and water security, connecting communities to information, and accelerating a circular economy with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has commercial activities in more than 110 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam, and Tel Aviv. To learn more, visit: orbia.com.

About Orbia Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line)

Orbia's Connectivity Solutions business, Dura-Line, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of telecommunications conduit, cable-in-conduit, and other high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and connectivity infrastructure solutions that serve telecommunications, transportation, and network electrical markets. With more than 50 years of experience and a long-standing reputation for the safety, efficiency, and durability of its products and installations, Dura-Line's more than 500 million meters of essential and innovative infrastructure produced annually line the physical pathways for fiber and network technologies that connect cities, homes, and people worldwide to each other and the world. Dura-Line has 1,700 employees and 17 manufacturing facilities across the U.S., Canada, India, Oman, and Europe, serving over 50 countries through a global sales and distribution network.

Media Contact

Tanya Kanczuzewski

Global Head of Marketing and Communications, Dura-Line

tanya.kanczuzewski@duraline.com

800-847-7661

