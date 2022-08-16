Kronologic Makes Key Enterprise CRO Hire Following Gartner 2022 Cool Vendor for Go-to-Market Technology Inclusion

Austin, TX, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronologic, the world’s only AI-based meeting scheduling platform for sales, marketing, and customer success teams, announces the appointment of Daniel Ley as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Ley will lead sales and revenue operations for the AI leader in this rapidly growing sales engagement software segment.

Daniel Ley’s career spans over 25 years in technology sales, sales management, and executive leadership. During this time, he focused on growing technology companies to landmark achievements including the acquisition of Packet Design to Ciena Inc and of Hyperformix to CA Technologies (now Broadcom). His most recent roles included Senior Vice President of Global Sales at D-Wave, Vice President of Global Sales at Ciena, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Packet Design, Vice President of Solution Sales at CA Technologies (Broadcom), and Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Hyperformix.

“Daniel Ley is a proven leader with a track record building high-performance sales teams,” said Ben Parker, CEO of Kronologic. “His background in go-to-market strategies and scaling sales operations significantly strengthens our ability to grow revenue and accelerate customer acquisition.”

Ley adds, “I’m excited about the opportunity to lead this team because Kronologic is uniquely positioned to disrupt the sales engagement industry. Kronologic’s AI is transforming and simplifying the tedious work of orchestrating meetings and events for our customers to drive business at rates companies never thought possible.”

This key hire is on the heels of being recognized as one of only three companies included in Gartner’s 2022 Cool Vendors for Go-to-Market Technology. Gartner’s report is designed to highlight interesting, new, and innovative vendors, products, and services. It also provides recommendations for GTM teams to take their strategies forward.



According to Gartner, Kronologic improves demand generation programs by expediting interactions between buyers and sellers with the use of AI-powered solutions, such as booking meetings without requiring human intervention. This approach reduces the decision-making barrier to entry for meeting acceptance, yielding higher acceptance rates. It also helps reduce buyer friction and the annoyance from the standard lead chase.

About Kronologic

Kronologic automates the sending of tailored and timely calendar invitations. Using AI to handle the busy work of negotiating meeting times, it orchestrates business meetings for sales, marketing, and customer success teams at scale. Kronologic has been showcased by Gartner in the 2022 Cool Vendors for Go-to-Market Technology Report and is a G2 Momentum Leader for Enterprise Online Appointment Scheduling.

