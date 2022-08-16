ÜberStrategist, a Leading Interactive Entertainment and Tech PR and Marketing Agency, Debuts on the Prestigious 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

MORRISVILLE, N.C. , Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ÜberStrategist , a leading North American public relations and full-service marketing agency focused on global video game, entertainment, and technology clients, is thrilled to announce that, for the first time, the company appears on Inc.’s annual Inc. 5000 list. The Inc. 5000 represents the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately owned companies in America. ÜberStrategist debuts at number 2661 overall, number 232 among Advertising & Marketing firms, number 76 among North Carolina-based companies, and number 22 in the greater Raleigh area.



The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Now, ÜberStrategist joins the ranks at a pivotal moment for the company: its most successful year on record, representing key global clients that include Assemble Entertainment, Atari, Bungie, Ferrari Esports, Gameforge, Level Infinite (Tencent), Lilith Games, MAINGEAR, Modiphius Entertainment, Nightdive Entertainment, The Sandbox, and many others.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have demonstrated resilience and growth despite supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

“Delivering consistently great work, serving as a trusted value-add partner, and assembling a passionate, highly skilled team are a few of the ingredients that have led to our success,” added Mario R. Kroll, president and founder of UberStrategist, Inc. “We are humbled by this recognition from Inc. and could not be prouder of the work we do, the culture we’ve established, and the clients we’re honored to serve. Having started UberStrategist from the ground up on a shoe-string budget in early 2014, it’s thrilling to see how far we’ve come. I thank our team, our clients, and our partners, without whom this accomplishment would not have been possible.”

Relying almost exclusively on word-of-mouth referrals, ÜberStrategist has enjoyed nearly triple-digit year-over-year growth since its founding in early 2014. 2021 continued that trajectory with further refinement of the company’s approach to public relations in an ever-changing landscape, along with the launch of dedicated influencer marketing and community management practices. In 2022, these practice areas, along with targeted growth in events and trade show activity, increased key technology and marketing investments, along with additional strategic hires, will position ÜberStrategist as a truly global force in video game, entertainment, and technology marketing.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

About ÜberStrategist



Established in 2014 by industry veteran Mario R. Kroll and headquartered in the bustling Raleigh-Durham region of North Carolina, ÜberStrategist is a global leader in video game, entertainment, and technology marketing, delivering brand-enhancing publicity, high-impact promotions, and leveraging stellar relationships for high-value partnerships.

Proudly veteran-owned, with a team of 19 public relations, marketing, influencer, event, social media, and community management professionals across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, the boutique agency has advised a wide range of clients. The company has helped to promote widely recognized brands including Atari, Humble Bundle, Wargaming, Twitch, Nightdive Studios, Modiphius Entertainment, MAINGEAR, Voicemod, IGG, Gameforge, Ziggurat Interactive, Assemble Entertainment, 10 Chambers, The High School Esports League, Schneider Electric, Long Beach ComicCon, The AbleGamers Foundation, and the Brazil Games Association. Learn more at https://uberstrategist.com .



