LINK Strategic Partners Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 List For A Remarkable Third Time

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc Magazine today revealed that LINK Strategic Partners (LINK) is on its annual Inc. 5000 List, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing and most successful private companies. Notably, this is LINK’s third time on the exclusive Inc. 5000 List.

The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, Oracle and many other well-known brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Being on the Inc. 5000 list in 2019 and again in 2020 was an incredible honor. Last year, as we continued our social impact work – tackling some of the largest issues of this moment – we were honored to be named to Inc.’s 2021 Best In Business List of companies going above and beyond to make a positive impact on the world. To return to the Inc. 5000 in 2022, for a remarkable third time, is welcome validation of our firm’s philosophy that doing good and doing well are not mutually exclusive,” said Michael Akin, President of LINK Strategic Partners.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The Inc. 5000 will be featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands now.

The annual Inc. 5000 Conference will be hosted in-person October 19 - 21 in Phoenix, Ariz.