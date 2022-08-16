Blockchain Powered Fintech Company, Unbanked, Ranks No. 327 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. revealed that Unbanked, a blockchain-enabled fintech company well known for its crypto debit card platform, has been ranked No. 327 on its annual Inc. 5000 list. The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America and represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"I am thrilled that Unbanked is ranked number 327 on the Inc. 5000 list and broke into the top 7% of companies in our very first year," said Ian Kane, CEO & Co-founder of Unbanked. "It's not only a testament to the hard work the entire Unbanked team has put in over the past four years, but an example of how quickly the digital asset space is growing and the need there is for a product like ours for consumers wanting to make cryptocurrency-enabled payments."

Companies like Unbanked on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Unbanked is the leading provider of white-label cryptocurrency payment cards and other crypto-friendly banking services built on blockchain, allowing for easy on and off ramps for digital currencies. Unbanked's card issuing platform empowers crypto-focused foundations and businesses to create and scale fully customized payment cards using digital assets as a means of funding. Powered by APIs, Unbanked gives its B2B partners the ability to create fully customized payment experiences, on-ramps to digital assets, and a streamlined experience to end users.

Approximately two weeks remain for those interested in investing in Unbanked. The general public has the opportunity to invest in Unbanked's current equity round on Republic for as little as $150. Learn more about investing in Unbanked now.

About Unbanked

Unbanked is a global fintech solution built on blockchain. Predicated on the ethos that financial access and control is a fundamental human right, Unbanked connects traditional enterprise, fintech, and banking systems with blockchain infrastructure, expanding the utility of cryptocurrency for investing and everyday purchases. The company has a suite of highly bespoke financial products which enable both the banked, unbanked, and underbanked to create a financial experience as unique as the life they live. You can learn more about Unbanked at Unbanked.com or by following them on social media (https://linktr.ee/UnbankedHQ).

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.







