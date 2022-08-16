Global-e Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) the global leader ofDirect-To-Consumer cross border eCommerce enablement, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022.



“The record results we are publishing today for the second quarter of 2022, together with the updated guidance for the third quarter and full year, illustrate the continued momentum of our business, as evident from top-linegrowth, improved profitability and the strong new bookings pipeline,” said Amir Schlachet, Founder and CEO of Global-e. “We remain focused on executing across all fronts,to tap the massiveglobal direct-to-consumer opportunity.”

Q 2 202 2 Financial Results

GMV 1 in the second quarter of 2022 was $534 million, an increase of 64% year over year

in the second quarter of 2022 was $534 million, an increase of 64% year over year Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was $87.3 million, an increase of 52% year over year, of which service fees revenue was $39.3 million and fulfillment services revenue was $48.0 million

Non-GAAP gross profit 2 in the second quarter of 2022 was $36.5 million, an increase of 77% year over year. GAAP gross profit in the second quarter of 2022 was $34.3 million

in the second quarter of 2022 was $36.5 million, an increase of 77% year over year. GAAP gross profit in the second quarter of 2022 was $34.3 million Non-GAAP gross margin 2 in the second quarter of 2022 was 41.8%, an increase of 580 basis points from 36.0% in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 39.3%

in the second quarter of 2022 was 41.8%, an increase of 580 basis points from 36.0% in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 39.3% Adjusted EBITDA 3 in the second quarter of 2022 was $11.1 million compared to $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2021

in the second quarter of 2022 was $11.1 million compared to $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 Net loss in the second quarter of 2022 was $48.8 million

Recent Business Highlights

Launched partnership withDisney,one of the world’s most well-known brands, to support their direct-to-consumer efforts, based on ourmulti-local offering Launched several markets in the APAC region, as a first phase

Continued launching withnumerous exciting brands across geographies and verticals, with notable examples being: Leading fashion brands Rag & Bone and Zadig&Voltaire, as well as the official tennis merchandize store of Wimbledon, and the luxury watches brand Zenith, expanding our partnership with the LVMH group Several celebrity brands and other fast-growing digitally native brands, such as Justin Bieber’s fashion brand drew house, the highly successful training apparel brand NOBULL, as well as SKKN, another brand by Kim Kardashian, augmenting our successful partnership with SKIMS APAC expansion continues with the launches of Triangl Swimwear out of Hong-Kong, and Ryderwear, our first live Australian merchant, as well as the signing of our first ever Japanese merchant

Expanded activity with brands such as adidas and Suunto, which added additional lanes to be operated by Global-e

Continued accelerated growth of the US-outbound business, with revenues up 104% year-over-year

Penetration efforts into new markets are starting to show initial positive results While still relatively small in share, APAC and the Middle East outbound revenues have grown 213% year-over-year

Strategic partnership with Shopify remains on track On the Global-e enterprise offering side, dozens of merchants of different sizes are already live on our new native integration into the Shopify platform Booked our first live orders as part of the alpha trials of the new white-label Merchant of Record solution on Shopify, built upon the Flow Commerce technology

Post-merger integration processes are on track with earlier than planned synergies realization in Flow and the Borderfree process progressing

Q 3 and Full Year Outlook

Global-e is introducing third quarter guidance and raising previously issued guidance for the fiscal year as follows:

Q3 2022 FY 2022 (in millions) GMV $600 - $614 $2,450 - $2,550 Revenue $99.5 - $102.5 $406 - $426 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $8.5 - $11.5 $41 - $46

Of this, Borderfree is expected to contribute:



Q3 2022: GMV of $50-54 million, at a similar take rate to Global-e’s

FY 2022: GMV of $125-135 million, at a similar take rate to Global-e’s

A slightly negative adjusted EBITDA both in Q3 2022 and in FY 2022



Given the macro environment uncertainty, we will provide investors with updated business trends as they evolve.

1 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is a non-GAAP operating metric. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics” for additional information regarding this metric.

2 Non-GAAP Gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics” for additional information regarding this metric.

3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information regarding this metric, including the reconciliations to Operating Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Operating Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this GAAP financial measure are not within the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to, share based compensation expenses. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable impact on the Company’s future financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Global-e’s financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, Global-e considers certain financial measures and key performance metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP including:



Non-GAAP gross profit, which Global-e defines as gross profit excluding amortization of acquired intangibles. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated Non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenues

Adjusted EBITDA, which Global-e defines as operating profit (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization, commercial agreements amortization, amortization of acquired intangibles, merger related contingent consideration and acquisition related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business.

Global-e uses the Non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of Global-e’s overall assessment of its performance, including the preparation of Global-e’s annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of Global-e’s business strategies, and to communicate with Global-e’s board of directors concerning its financial performance. The Non-GAAP measures are used by our management to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends.

Global-e’s definition of Non-GAAP measures may differ from the definition used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these metrics or similar metrics. Furthermore, these metrics have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. Thus, Non -GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Global-e also uses Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) as a key operating metric. Gross Merchandise Value or GMV is defined as the combined amount we collect from the shopper and the merchant for all components of a given transaction, including products, duties and taxes and shipping.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying reconciliation tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Global-e's operations, strategy and Global-e's projected revenue and other future financial and operational results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

About Global-E Online Ltd.

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of hundreds of brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari and Nir Debbi, Global-e operates from eight offices worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com

Global-E Online Ltd. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) Period Ended December 31, June 30, 2021 2022 (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 448,623 $ 232,971 Short-term deposits 41,985 35,079 Accounts receivable, net 9,185 9,344 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46,568 52,598 Marketable securities 18,464 16,492 Funds receivable, including cash in banks 57,635 63,627 Total current assets 622,460 410,111 Property and equipment, net 3,269 9,431 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,108 20,565 Long term deposits 2,219 2,288 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 1,314 1,638 Other assets, noncurrent 213 190 Commercial agreement asset 196,544 280,861 Goodwill and other intangible assets - 366,221 Total long-term assets 223,667 681,194 Total assets $ 846,127 $ 1,091,305 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Shares and Shareholders’ (Deficit) Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,064 $ 30,089 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 47,358 51,681 Funds payable to Customers 57,635 63,627 Short term operating lease liabilities 2,517 3,316 Total current liabilities 131,574 148,713 Long-term liabilities: Long term operating lease liabilities 18,803 16,932 Total liabilities $ 150,377 $ 165,645 Shareholders’ deficit: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 823,550 1,157,398 Accumulated comprehensive income (159 ) (1,714 ) Accumulated deficit (127,641 ) (230,024 ) Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity 695,750 925,660 Total liabilities, convertible preferred shares and shareholders’ (deficit) equity $ 846,127 $ 1,091,305





Global-E Online Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 57,287 $ 87,305 $ 103,438 $ 163,628 Cost of revenue 36,687 52,954 67,471 102,094 Gross profit 20,600 34,351 35,967 61,534 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,739 17,597 11,182 35,284 Sales and marketing 30,017 50,986 33,117 100,625 General and administrative 4,337 15,071 7,051 26,611 Total operating expenses 40,093 83,654 51,350 162,520 Operating profit (loss) (19,493 ) (49,303 ) (15,383 ) (100,986 ) Financial expenses, net 2,420 (680 ) 8,129 986 Loss before income taxes (21,913 ) (48,623 ) (23,512 ) (101,972 ) Income taxes 311 174 461 411 Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (22,224 ) $ (48,797 ) $ (23,973 ) $ (102,383 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (0.25 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.66 ) Basic and diluted weighted average ordinary shares 87,308,647 156,891,201 54,750,595 155,636,936





Global-E Online Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities Net profit (loss) $ (22,224 ) $ (48,797 ) $ (23,973 ) $ (102,383 ) Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 69 330 131 594 Share-based compensation expense 1,551 12,843 2,618 20,772 Commercial agreement asset 25,486 37,433 25,486 74,182 Amortization of intangible assets - 6,049 - 12,665 Long term deposit revaluation - (38 ) - 6 Accounts receivable (1,530 ) 728 (573 ) 4,721 Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,561 ) (1,334 ) (5,432 ) (4,725 ) Funds receivable (7,452 ) 960 (9,520 ) 20,125 Long-term receivables 957 - - - Funds payable to customers 6,122 18,175 (3,500 ) 3,238 Operating lease ROU assets 208 657 590 1,455 Deferred contract acquisition costs (184 ) (230 ) (374 ) (475 ) Accounts payable 2,857 2,699 (6 ) 2,263 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,163 4,501 (4,406 ) (4,543 ) Deferred tax liabilities 8 - 19 - Operating lease liabilities (163 ) (2,128 ) (628 ) (2,985 ) Impairment of marketable securities - 48 - 62 Warrants liabilities to preferred shares 1,625 - 5,872 - Net cash used in operating activities 6,932 31,896 (13,696 ) 24,972 Investing activities Investment in marketable securities (508 ) (357 ) (2,154 ) (7,555 ) Proceeds from marketable securities 257 752 257 7,910 Purchases of short-term investments (64,360 ) (197 ) (71,913 ) (31,495 ) Purchases of long-term investments (31 ) - (49 ) - Proceeds from short-term investments - 35,000 - 38,400 Purchases of property and equipment (149 ) (1,900 ) (263 ) (6,584 ) Payments for business combinations, net of cash acquired - (1,471 ) - (217,083 ) Net cash used in investing activities (64,791 ) 31,827 (74,122 ) (216,407 ) Financing activities Exercise of Warrants to ordinary shares - 15 - 43 Proceeds from issuance of Ordinary shares in IPO, net of issuance costs 396,983 - 396,983 - Proceeds from exercise of share options 20 386 173 488 Net cash provided by financing activities 397,003 401 397,156 531 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 339,144 64,124 309,338 (190,904 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period 55,227 203,871 85,033 458,899 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 394,371 $ 267,995 $ 394,371 $ 267,995





Global-E Online Ltd. SELECTED OTHER DATA (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Key performance metrics Gross Merchandise Value 326,231 534,459 592,786 989,752 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 7,613 11,128 12,852 14,410 Revenue by Category Service fees 21,106 37 % 39,324 45 % 38,202 37 % 71,272 44 % Fulfillment services 36,181 63 % 47,981 55 % 65,236 63 % 92,356 56 % Total revenue $ 57,287 100 % $ 87,305 100 % $ 103,438 100 % $ 163,628 100 % Revenue by merchant outbound region United Kingdom 27,706 48 % 33,963 39 % 49,250 48 % 62,244 38 % United States 16,638 29 % 33,944 39 % 29,845 29 % 61,865 38 % European Union 12,433 22 % 17,798 20 % 23,581 23 % 36,852 23 % Israel 243 0 % 263 0 % 494 0 % 628 0 % Other 267 0 % 1,337 2 % 268 0 % 2,039 1 % Total revenue $ 57,287 100 % $ 87,305 100 % $ 103,438 100 % $ 163,628 100 % (a) See reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA table