Think Power Solutions is Named to the 2022 Inc. 5000

Plano, TX, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think Power Solutions, a leading infrastructure management solutions provider, today announced that it has been placed No. 3733 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing companies.

“We are delighted to be recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the nation’s fastest growing companies for the second consecutive year. Our success is the direct result of our highly skilled and dedicated consultants along with our clients who entrust us to assist them in managing their mission-critical infrastructure,” said Hari Vasudevan, CEO and Founder of Think Power Solutions. “This recognition keeps the momentum moving forward as we have also been named a Great Place to Work(TM) certified company for the third time, recognized by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as a Bronze Level participant in the 2022 National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, and in the 2022 Safe + Sound Week.”

Think Power Solutions successfully completed a variety of projects across construction oversight, disaster management and project management, for a number of marquee clients. In addition to standard project management office (PMO) responsibilities and tracking real-time project progress, Think Power Solution’s consulting services continue to address the pressing needs facing clients through a data-driven and tech-enabled approach. Throughout multiple engagements, the company has identified and reduced the impact of material issues on construction through analytics and reporting, developed algorithms to prioritize maintenance schedules for at-risk assets with follow-up inspections, and boots-on-the-ground storm impact analysis for damaged structures. Think Power Solutions’ consultants currently manage mission-critical infrastructure for four of the five largest investor-owned utilities in the United States, and multiple Fortune 50 companies.

Think Power Solutions’ continued growth is driven by several long-term infrastructure trends to accommodate the onslaught of electric vehicles, climate change, and alternative energy requirements. Congress’s passing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act bill will invest $550 billion in US infrastructure with over $72 billion used to restore and expand the electric grid, $65 billion to expand broadband infrastructure, with an additional $100 billion spent to upgrade and protect water infrastructure. To accomplish these massive investments, utilities, telecom, and mission-critical infrastructure clients are seeking consulting partners to help them manage their multi-billion-dollar maintenance and investment budgets utilizing a technology-enabled services model.

Think Power Solutions addresses the significant business, regulatory, and compliance challenges for its clients in these industries utilizing a technology-enabled services model supported by KYRO. KYRO, a proprietary technology platform, recently spun-off from Think Power enables effective PMO services and construction oversight. KYRO powers rapid data and business analytics gathering displayed in a dashboard so projects and risks can be evaluated and managed in real time. Dashboards, datagrids, mobile connectivity, and analytics allow instantaneous tracking of PMO engagements both for on-site project managers and off-site organizational oversight. Think Power Solutions employs a customer-centric approach, tailoring its solution and consultants to the needs of the project.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

# # #

About Think Power Solutions

Think Power Solutions is a leading tech-enabled infrastructure management solutions provider with highly skilled and dedicated consultants who clients entrust to manage their mission-critical infrastructure. Think Power Solutions was founded with the vision of providing exceptional client service influenced by modern technology to positively impact the utilities, telecom, and construction industries.

Think Power Solutions exists to serve its clients, making every effort to understand their needs to produce a high-quality deliverable specifically tailored to meet custom requirements. This client-centric philosophy, creative thinking, and innovative solutions, combined with stellar project execution attracts top industry talent. Think Power Solutions’ culture enables its people to deliver industry leading services and products. For more information visit: https://www.thinkpowersolutions.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and FaceBook.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.