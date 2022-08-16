Everest Ice and Water Systems Named to the Inc. 5000 List for the Second Consecutive Year

APOPKA, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Ice and Water Systems, the leading ice and water vending manufacturer, claimed a spot on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious honor ranking the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the second consecutive year Everest has placed on the list, reaching a percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021 of 360%.



Growth of this small business in Apopka, an Orlando suburb, ranks Everest among some of the biggest and most recognizable companies around the world.

Everest is transforming how ice and water is sold with its vending machines. By purchasing an Everest ice and water vending machine, customers such as convenient stores, grocers, small businesses, marinas, carwashes, campgrounds and RV parks, hardware stores and entrepreneurs can leave behind their reliance on the supply chain for their ice and water needs. This enables them to put the machine outdoors – allowing 24/7 customer access, dedicate valuable in-store real estate to other products and generate ROI quicker.

The company deploys a unique, inbound-only sales model, which has led to transformational growth. Everest also manufactures its equipment in the U.S. to avoid costly overseas delays, enabling it to produce the highest-quality machine on the market that sets it apart from competitors in the space. This has enabled the company to develop its staff and expand its manufacturing presence.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for the second straight year as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company," says Dan Doromal, co-founder at Everest. "By introducing cutting-edge technologies into a sector that has been static for many years, our team has continued to innovate and push the envelope. This award is a testament to our team's innovative spirit and dedication to our customers, and we look forward to continued success."

“The combination of owning the machine along with no licensing or maintenance fees helps our customers produce more revenue,” said Ben Gaskill, co-founder at Everest. “We’re a small business that is helping other small business owners and entrepreneurs grow their own companies with less work needed on their end, allowing them to generate more passive income.”

Everest continues to push the boundaries of ice and water vending by offering its cutting-edge VersaVend technology that simplifies the vending process with only one moving part, decreasing maintenance and upkeep needs. No other company can match the quality and standards that Everest is setting. Other companies install the ice maker on the roof. That’s the most expensive component in a machine being exposed to the elements, damage or theft. Everest protects the customer’s investment by installing it on the inside of the machine.

With its proprietary Cold Fusion energy-recycling component, the ice maker produces more ice while using less electricity – extending the life of the ice maker. Everest’s machines also feature a proprietary Safe Ice system that uses Ozone to disinfect the entire ice path, from the ice maker all the way into the bag or cooler, which kills viruses, bacteria, mold and mildew. Ozone is 3,000 times more effective than chlorine and leaves zero residue, ensuring ice is clean and safe.

Ice and water is typically sold through a distributor with a recurring cost. By making the switch to an Everest vending machine, customers can own the machine outright to create net positive revenue streams. Everest machine owners have placed the equipment in a variety of locations across the U.S. and have found success, leading to more machine orders every year for the leading manufacturer of ice and water vending machines.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today.”

About Everest Ice and Water Systems

About Everest Ice and Water Systems

Manufacturing equipment with a focus on innovating the industry since 2008, Everest Ice and Water Systems has engineered the most revolutionary ice and water vending machine on the market. Its patented VersaVend one-moving-part dispensing system leads to less maintenance, higher efficiency and more than 7 million jam-free vends around the world – and counting. At Everest, its motto is "Always Climbing" because it works hard to enrich peoples' lives and ensure its machine owners can earn a truly passive income.

