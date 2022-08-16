Guzman Energy Recognized Among America’s Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

Denver, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. revealed that Guzman Energy is No. 1,152 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

This is Guzman Energy’s first time appearing on the Inc. 5000 list. The company ranks No. 30 among the fastest-growing energy companies in America, and is recognized as the No. 43 fastest-growing company in Colorado, coming in at No. 31 in Denver.

“Our country is clearly ready for an energy transition, and that’s what we’re mobilizing,” said Christopher M. Riley, CEO of Guzman Energy. “We are proud to be supporting our customers in this movement and are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private energy companies in America.”

The company was recently ranked on the third annual Inc . Regionals Rocky Mountain list of the fastest-growing private companies in the region with a two-year revenue growth rate of 257%. Earlier this year, Guzman also appeared on Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies list for 2022, landing as the sixth most innovative energy company.

Guzman Energy is a wholesale power provider partnering with local communities and cooperatives to source affordable and reliable power supply. The company also works with customers to develop renewable power generation projects, bringing local power generation and new economic opportunities to communities.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About Guzman Energy

Guzman Energy is a wholesale power provider dedicated to communities in search of affordable and reliable energy. We partner with cooperatives, municipalities, companies, and tribes across North America to customize energy portfolios that make economic and environmental sense for today and tomorrow. Together, we are lighting the way forward. Visit guzmanenergy.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .