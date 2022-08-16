Appspace Lands on Inc. Magazine’s List of Fastest Growing Companies

Dallas, TX, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, the leading provider of workplace experience software, today announced its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in America. This is the second consecutive year Appspace landed on the prestigious list - this year ranking 1,870 overall and 251 in the software category.

While the debate rages on about which workplace environment is best, Appspace understands the importance of delivering a one-platform approach to help organizations engage with their employees - regardless of whether they are frontline workers, in-office, hybrid, or remote. Leaders are looking to modernize their workplaces and attract talent, and they recognize simplicity is key.

“Employees don’t want a bunch of different apps to do their jobs, and employers don’t want to manage multiple apps either,” says Appspace CEO Tony DiBenedetto. “Appspace is leading the way in helping organizations easily connect people, places, and spaces. Our growth and Inc. 5000 recognition is reflective of our mission to help enterprises succeed in this ongoing workplace shift.”

Appspace combines a modern intranet, digital signage, an employee app, embedded apps, and more, to transform how organizations connect people and places. Appspace also provides workplace management solutions that include space reservation, room scheduling, visitor management, interactive kiosks, and wayfinding.

Partnership Delivers Modernized Workplace Experience for Microsoft Organizations

The company recently launched Appspace for Microsoft. The partnership connects Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and Viva with modern intranet and employee app solutions to promote collaboration. Specialist independent consultancy, ClearBox Consulting Ltd., recently noted in a research report that, "the user experience of (Appspace Intranet) is an area of strength. Built on modern SharePoint, there are many areas where the product goes well beyond the standard user interface and adds its own UX elements.”

The recent Inc. Magazine listing also ranked Appspace as the 73rd fastest growing company in Dallas and 176th fastest growing in Texas. In addition to the Inc. 5000 recognition, The Software Report recently named Appspace as a Top 100 Software Company in 2022, and #1 in the Workplace Experience category. Appspace also won the rAVe PUBS InfoComm 2022 award for Most Ubiquitous Technology.

About Appspace

Appspace is the workplace experience platform for communications and workplace management. It’s the first to combine a modern intranet (powered by Beezy), space reservation, digital signage, and more – all in a single, easy-to-use platform. Now organizations can replace siloed products that are costly to integrate and unite their physical and digital workplace. More than 150 Fortune 500 companies, and 10 million on-site, remote, and frontline employees, are using Appspace to make work a more connected and engaging experience. Learn more at www.appspace.com.