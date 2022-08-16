Global Meat Markets Report 2022-2029: Focus on Cattle and Buffalo, Pig, Poultry, Sheep and Goat Meat - Increasing Demand for Organic Processed Meat Products

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Market by Product Type, Animal Type, by Distribution Channel, Business to Business - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The meat market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $1,345.9 billion by 2029. Moreover, in terms of volume, the meat market is expected to record a CAGR of 1.1% from 2022 to 2029 to reach 374.4 million tonnes cwe by 2029.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for animal-based food, protein-rich diets, and functional meat products.

Moreover, the increasing awareness of organic processed meat products and rising demand for gluten-free products are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the stakeholders in the meat market. However, the carcinogenic effects of processed meat and growing awareness about the benefits of meat alternatives hinder market growth to some extent.



The global meat market is segmented on the basis of animal type, product type, and distribution channel. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a regional and country level.



Based on animal type, the global meat market is segmented into cattle & buffalo, pigs, poultry, sheep & goat, and other animals. In terms of value, in 2022, the cattle and buffalo segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global meat market owing to the growing demand for beef, as it is one of the important sources of protein.

Comparatively, cattle and buffalo meat have higher protein content than chicken, pork, turkey, and lamb. Awareness associated with the consumption of protein through high nutritional food and growing preference for beef over other meats owing to various diseases associated with poultry and pork is further expected to drive the growth of this market.



Based on product type, the global meat market is segmented into processed and fresh meat. In terms of value, in 2022, the processed meat segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its ease of use, high availability and shelf life, and increasing demand for ready-to-cook food products owing to busy lifestyles. Also, the growing urbanization and increasing per capita income among millennials is further expected to boost the growth of the processed meat market during the forecast period.



Based on distribution channel, the global meat market is segmented into business to consumer (B2C) and business to business (B2B). In terms of value, in 2022, the business to consumer (B2C) segment is expected to hold the major share of the global meat market.

The growing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets and increased overall product sales from these outlets; consumer preference for shopping from brick-and-mortar grocers due to easy access and availability; and increasing use of e-commerce platforms for the purchase of essential goods are some of the key factors behind the major share of this segment.



In terms of value, in 2022, Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global meat market owing to the increasing awareness regarding the importance of protein-rich diets, the increasing technological advancement, and new product innovations in the food & beverages industry, the fast-growing economy, and strong demand for meat and meat products in developing countries including China and India.

Moreover, rapid urbanization, rising income, and changing lifestyles in the Asia-Pacific region have made consumers opt for convenient ready-to-cook meat products.



Key Players

The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4-to 5 years.

Market Insights

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Animal-based Food

Growing Demand for Protein-rich Diets

Growing Demand for Functional Meat Products

Restraints

Carcinogenic Effects of Processed Meat

Growing Awareness about the Benefits of Meat Alternatives

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Organic Processed Meat Products

Challenges

Risk of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

Trends

E-Commerce Developments in the Marketing of Food Products

Increasing Gluten-free Trend

The Impact of Covid-19 on the Meat Market

Pricing Analysis

Import-Export Analysis

The key players profiled in the global meat market research report are

Cargill Incorporated

Tyson Foods Inc.

JBS S.A.

Hormel Foods Corporation

American Foods Group LLC

Koch Foods Inc.

Smithfield Foods Inc

National Beef Packing Company LLC

Perdue Farms Inc.

Allanasons Private Limited

Scope of the Report:

Global Meat Market, by Product

Processed Meat

Frozen Meat

Chilled Meat

Canned Meat

Fresh Meat

Global Meat Market, by Animal Type

Cattle and Buffalo

Pig

Poultry

Sheep and Goat

Other Animals

Global Meat Market, by Distribution Channel

Business to Consumers (B2C)

Modern Groceries

Wet Market & Butcher Shops

Convenience Stores

Other Channels

Business to Business (B2B)

Meat Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

