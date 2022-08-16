Alpha Residential Makes 2nd Appearance on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are proud to announce that Alpha Residential (formerly Alpha Capital Partners) has made the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. Ranking at #1945 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Alpha is pleased to be in great company with companies such as Chobani, Under Armor, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names who gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“It’s an honor to be recognized among the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second time in a row,” said Jide Famuagun, Founder and CEO. “Like many companies, we have had to navigate and adapt to the challenging and changing market conditions while keeping our commitments to our partners, investors and employees. Our recent rebranding will also support our growth plans and position us well for the future.”

Alpha Residential ranked #769 in 2021 on the Inc. 5000 list and was recognized as one of the Top 3 fastest-growing companies within the 2021 Pittsburgh-area companies included on the list with 642% revenue growth.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

More information about the Inc. 5000, along with a complete list of results and company profiles, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Alpha Residential

Alpha Residential (formerly Alpha Capital Partners) is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm with in-house teams that acquire, develop, and manage multifamily communities in select Midwest and Southeast markets. The firm's mission is to champion prosperity for its investors, employees, and residents through innovation. The firm owns 26+ communities in strategic growth markets, including transformational investments in opportunity zones and beyond. For additional information, please visit www.alpharesidential.com.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.