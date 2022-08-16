Digital Resource Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for Fifth Time

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Resource is the 3917th fastest-growing private company as ranked by Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000. This is the marketing agency's fifth consecutive year making the list, a milestone only one in 10 companies that make the list achieve.

"Digital Resource is honored to have our sustained growth recognized by Inc.," says Shay Berman, the founder and president of Digital Resource, who started the company in 2014 at age 23. "It was always a dream to make Inc. 5000, and I am beyond grateful that our team's hard work has made that dream a reality five times over!"

Digital Resource debuted on Inc. 5000 at #262 in 2018. Since then, the company has seen exponential growth. Now with nearly 130 employees serving 700+ clients in its downtown West Palm Beach office, the company will complete the buildout of its second floor at the end of August 2022.

Additionally, Digital Resource acquired a dental marketing agency in Nashville, Tennessee, in April 2022. The acquisition brought new talent and services that bolstered the agency's nationwide presence.

Director of Client Operations Nathan Mendenhall says, "As an organization, Digital Resource is constantly searching for ways to improve whether it be in our client service, processes or culture. If we keep collaborating, innovating and enjoying the process, the sky is the limit."

To learn more about Digital Resource and its history as an Inc. honoree, visit: https://www.inc.com/profile/digital-resource.

About Digital Resource:

Founded in 2014, Digital Resource is a full-service internet marketing agency headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL. The company's winning solutions and experience deliver great results for businesses in all verticals across several key areas, including but not limited to search engine optimization, social media marketing and lead generation. Digital Resource has a proven track record in generating online leads and sales, elevating brand market share, and proving return on investment.

For more information, please direct all inquiries to Emily Creighton at (561) 429-2585 or email press@yourdigitalresource.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Digital Resource Announces Inc. 5000 2022 Ranking





The Digital Resource Team announces the company's Inc. 5000 ranking on its new second floor in West Palm Beach, Florida.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment