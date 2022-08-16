Former U.S. Attorney Tracy Wilkison Joins FTI Consulting’s Cybersecurity Practice

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Tracy Wilkison, who most recently was U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Cybersecurity practice, further enhancing its presence on the West Coast. Her appointment will be effective September 12.



Ms. Wilkison, who will be based in Los Angeles, spent more than 20 years with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. She was appointed to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California in November 2021 after serving as Acting U.S. Attorney since January 2020.

Throughout her time at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ms. Wilkison prosecuted numerous cyber and intellectual property cases arising from computer hacking, internet fraud, identity theft, cyber stalking, internet piracy, trade-secret theft and the sale of counterfeited trademarked or copyrighted goods. She also led the team that investigated the Sony Pictures Entertainment cyber attack in 2014.

“Cyber-related threats are impacting businesses around the world, and our team is equipped with the knowledge and expertise to tackle these global, large-scale and complex issues,” said Anthony J. Ferrante , Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. “Tracy’s experience prosecuting cyber crimes at the federal level will be instrumental in helping our clients understand and mitigate risk, while building cyber resilience during a time when cybersecurity is top of mind at every organization.”

In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Wilkison will leverage her extensive cybersecurity investigative background to help clients address complex investigations and corresponding litigation, improve cyber readiness and bolster incident preparedness and response. Her legal experience will also be an asset to organizations facing compliance, financial crime, money laundering and regulation challenges. In addition to advising clients, Ms. Wilkison will work to further expand the footprint of FTI Consulting’s Cybersecurity practice on the West Coast.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Wilkison said, “I’ve worked on numerous high-profile cybersecurity cases, and I’m thrilled to use that experience to help our clients at FTI Consulting combat threats and mitigate cyber risks, which are increasing in frequency and severity. I am excited to join a global team that understands and works together to manage and solve the constantly evolving cybersecurity challenges facing organizations today.”

The appointment of Ms. Wilkinson is the most recent in a series of strategic hires in 2022 to enhance FTI Consulting’s global Cybersecurity practice. Thomas Hutin joined in February as a Senior Managing Director in Paris, bringing more than 25 years of cybersecurity strategy and risk management experience across industries. Brian Hale also joined in February as a Managing Director from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), where he served as Assistant Director in the Office of Public Affairs. In January, Todd Renner joined as a Senior Managing Director after serving as a Supervisory Special Agent in the FBI’s Atlanta field office, where he worked on significant cybersecurity matters in the U.S. and globally.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,000 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com