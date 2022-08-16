CDL 1000 Ranked Third Overall on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDL 1000, a leader in technology for the logistics industry, claimed the No. 3 spot on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Inc. 5000 list is ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021, during which time CDL 1000 endured a surge of 56,135%.

The company’s rapid expansion has enabled CDL 1000 to stake its claim as the top business from the supply chain industry on this year’s list. CDL 1000 offers its new Demurrage as a Service (DaaS) program for the global Fortune 100 companies that it works with across various sectors. Through the introduction of new products and services combined with its unparalleled customer support, CDL 1000 plans to triple its revenue in 2023.

Seen as “the FEMA of drayage” for its rapid response capabilities, CDL 1000 works with customers to pull containers out of ports and rail yards within 24 hours, or it helps them pay costly port demurrage and rail yard storage late fees. Every minute matters in the supply chain, and CDL 1000 allows companies to keep shipments moving on-time and more efficiently. Through the use of its AI-powered tools, customers can more accurately forecast their budgets and improve their profit margins.

"Being honored as this year’s third overall Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company is a tremendous honor and shows the hard work that we’ve put in to revolutionize supply chain operations," said Andrew Sobko, CEO at CDL 1000. "The supply chain is struggling due to its reluctance to ditch archaic processes in favor of more efficient digital solutions. Our goal is to grow confidence in the fact that technology can create greater efficiencies across the board and boost companies’ bottom lines.”

The news of being named as the third fastest-growing private company in America comes on the heels of CDL 1000’s pledge to shake up the supply chain. The company announced last week an unprecedented effort to save customers up to half their overall transportation costs by reducing port demurrage and rail yard storage fees. CDL 1000 promises a 24-hour turnaround to pull any container and clear it out of a U.S. port or rail yard for customers. If it fails to meet that promise, CDL 1000 will pay demurrage and storage fees on behalf of customers. No one else in the industry is doing this, and it is an example of the company’s commitment to providing unwavering support for customers and setting new standards for best-in-class service across the supply chain.

“Our customers tell us that the fees they face cost them millions of dollars every week, and they’ve come to accept that as the way it is,” said Koz Hara, executive vice president at CDL 1000. “That’s not right, especially when those fees get passed along from one company to another until the money is taken out of consumers’ pockets. We’re changing that and creating operating standards with the goal of helping everyone’s bottom line.”

From manufacturing shutdowns overseas to cargo ship backlogs at U.S. ports and from containers stacking up in port and rail yards to the overall labor shortage for logistics providers, the supply chain has been hit with a multitude of challenges. With each problem faced, it only leads to further delays and more late fees – which are passed along the chain to end consumers. CDL 1000 is out to disrupt the archaic practices hindering the supply chain today in favor of digital solutions that can ultimately create greater efficiencies, help boost profits and get goods to consumers quicker.

To learn more about CDL 1000 and its services, visit:

About CDL 1000

CDL is logistics unlimited and the nation’s leading drayage partner. CDL drives efficiency at every turn. From the right equipment ready to go to real-time tracking and always-on technology, CDL is here to get your goods to their destination – without fail.

Everything CDL provides is designed around ease, efficiency, and driving down costs. CDL will help get your containers in and out of ports and rail yards without delays, even during their busiest times.

CDL experience, coordination, and equipment come together to create a seamless and efficient drayage process, from beginning to end – made even smoother by the strong relationships CDL has forged with port and rail yard operators over the years.

From a single load to any number you send, CDL will get your freight where it needs to be, no matter the obstacle, and in the most cost-effective manner.

