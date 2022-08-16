Vaya Space and Orbits Edge Enter Into Long-Term Launch Agreement

COCOA, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaya Space, the vortex-hybrid engine rocket company and emerging leader in sustainable space access, announced today that it has entered into a long-term, exclusive launch agreement with Orbits Edge, a space technology emerging leader pioneering the commercialization of space.

Orbits Edge has partnered with Hewlett Packard, AWS, NVIDIA, Red Hat, and Milky Way Economy to create high-performance computing datacenters to be launched into Low Earth Orbit (LEO), above the cloud, which can process and analyze data being created in space. This approach reduces bottlenecks with current bandwidth requirements and the transmission latency associated with sending vast amounts of satellite data back to Earth for processing.

Privately held Vaya Space, with operations in both the U.S. and Brazil, recently announced multiple patent awards, new launch contracts, and NASA agreements to emerge as a leader in the small satellite launch services sector. Vaya Space has developed breakthrough rocket engine technologies that result in industry-leading performance, safety, and lowest cost while utilizing more than 20 metric tons of recycled plastic bottles per launch.

Jack Blood, Chief Commercial Officer for Vaya Space, commented, "Vaya has gained strong momentum over the past quarter, leapfrogging many of our earlier competitors that approached the space sector with legacy technology. This is the third major agreement we've announced in as many months, as satellite providers have increasingly turned to us to meet their launch needs. We look forward to supporting Orbits Edge as they deploy their new and innovative technology for above-the-cloud, in-space computing."

About Vaya Space, Inc.

Vaya Space is a privately owned, vortex-hybrid rocket company based on the Space Coast of Florida with subsidiary operations in Brazil. Vaya Space has developed breakthrough and patented technologies that transform access to space. Vaya was created in 2017 by Sid Gutierrez, former Space Shuttle Commander and NASA's first U.S.-born Hispanic astronaut. Launch Command's final words to Sid at liftoff were "Vaya con Dios" vs. its traditional "Godspeed," and shortly after this inspiration, Vaya was born.

Vaya is a purpose-driven, sustainability focused, and environmentally conscious enterprise dedicated to making a difference for humankind. Vaya Space competes within the small satellite launch sector of the space industry, a market estimated to grow to $1 trillion over the next decade. Vaya's unique vortex-hybrid rocket utilizes the equivalent of two million recycled water bottles per launch and overcomes the costs and other issues associated with traditional liquid or solid rockets to transform the safety, affordability, and sustainability of the industry.

