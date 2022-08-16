Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Report 2022: Historic Sales Data from 2019-2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes corporate-level profiles of key companies in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market that operate in the United States and other key countries, including a brief overview of each company, its business activities, and its hold or presence in the respective market. The selection of the companies is based on their operational presence and sales performance.

A list of products under development by key companies in which these products are being clinically investigated is also included.

Report Includes

56 data tables and 17 additional tables

An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for anesthesia and respiratory devices

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic sales data from 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current and future potential in the market for anesthesia and respiratory devices, and areas to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size for anesthesia and respiratory devices, market growth forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by product type and geographic region

Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, India, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and other prominent economies

In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances in the global market for anesthesia and respiratory devices

Market share analysis of the key market participants, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, and competitive landscape

Company profiles of major players within the industry Abbott, B. Braun, Becton Dickson, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips.

Scope of the Report

Airway and anesthesia devices:

Airway management devices.

Anesthesia circuits.

Anesthesia masks.

Breathing filters.

Laryngoscope blades.

Laryngoscope handles.

Anesthesia machines:

Portable anesthesia delivery machines.

Stand-alone anesthesia delivery machines.

Anesthesia workstations.

Pain management devices

Regional anesthesia disposables:

Epidural anesthesia disposables.

Peripheral anesthesia disposables.

Spinal anesthesia disposables.

Respiratory devices:

Humidifiers.

Nebulizers.

Oxygen concentrators.

Oxygen conservers.

Positive airway pressure devices.

Reusable resuscitators.

Ventilators

Respiratory disposables:

Aerosol masks.

Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) barriers.

Nasal cannula.

Oxygen masks.

Patient interface.

Resuscitators.

Respiratory measurement devices:

Capnographs.

Spirometers.

Pulse oximeter systems.

Sleep apnea diagnostic systems:

Fixed polysomnography systems.

Portable polysomnography systems.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview of Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices

Anesthesia Devices

Respiratory Devices

Types of Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices

Airway and Anesthesia Devices

Anesthesia Machines

Pain Management Devices

Regional Anesthesia Disposables

Respiratory Devices

Respiratory Disposables

Respiratory Measurement Devices

Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Copd

High Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (Osa)

Air Pollution: Its Impact on Respiratory Health

Growing Global Surgery Numbers

Market Restraints

Regulatory Constraints

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Product Types

Anesthesia and Respiratory Device Market Shares

Respiratory Devices

Respiratory Measurement Devices

Respiratory Disposables

Airway and Anesthesia Devices

Anesthesia Machines

Regional Anesthesia Disposables

Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems

Pain Management Devices

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Medical Device Industry Scenario

Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

Keys for Growth

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Europe

Market Scenario

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World (Row)

Market Scenario

Chapter 7 Patent Review/New Developments

Significance of Patents

Patent Analysis

Chapter 8 Pipeline Analysis

Definition of Pipeline

Need for Novelty/Pipeline Products

Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 9 Impact of Covid-19

Overview

Impact on Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Ambu A/S

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickson and Co.

Draegerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa

Ge Healthcare

Halyard Health Inc.

Invacare Corp

Medtronic plc

Roche Dlagnostics

Philips Respironics

Resmed Inc.

Smiths Medical

Teleflex

