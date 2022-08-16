Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Report 2022: Historic Sales Data from 2019-2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes corporate-level profiles of key companies in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market that operate in the United States and other key countries, including a brief overview of each company, its business activities, and its hold or presence in the respective market. The selection of the companies is based on their operational presence and sales performance.

A list of products under development by key companies in which these products are being clinically investigated is also included.

Report Includes

  • 56 data tables and 17 additional tables
  • An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for anesthesia and respiratory devices
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic sales data from 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
  • Highlights of the current and future potential in the market for anesthesia and respiratory devices, and areas to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
  • Estimation of the actual market size for anesthesia and respiratory devices, market growth forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by product type and geographic region
  • Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, India, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and other prominent economies
  • In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
  • Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances in the global market for anesthesia and respiratory devices
  • Market share analysis of the key market participants, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, and competitive landscape
  • Company profiles of major players within the industry Abbott, B. Braun, Becton Dickson, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips.

Scope of the Report

Airway and anesthesia devices:

  • Airway management devices.
  • Anesthesia circuits.
  • Anesthesia masks.
  • Breathing filters.
  • Laryngoscope blades.
  • Laryngoscope handles.

Anesthesia machines:

  • Portable anesthesia delivery machines.
  • Stand-alone anesthesia delivery machines.
  • Anesthesia workstations.

Pain management devices

Regional anesthesia disposables:

  • Epidural anesthesia disposables.
  • Peripheral anesthesia disposables.
  • Spinal anesthesia disposables.

Respiratory devices:

  • Humidifiers.
  • Nebulizers.
  • Oxygen concentrators.
  • Oxygen conservers.
  • Positive airway pressure devices.
  • Reusable resuscitators.
  • Ventilators

Respiratory disposables:

  • Aerosol masks.
  • Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) barriers.
  • Nasal cannula.
  • Oxygen masks.
  • Patient interface.
  • Resuscitators.

Respiratory measurement devices:

  • Capnographs.
  • Spirometers.
  • Pulse oximeter systems.

Sleep apnea diagnostic systems:

  • Fixed polysomnography systems.
  • Portable polysomnography systems.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview of Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices

  • Anesthesia Devices
  • Respiratory Devices
  • Types of Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices
  • Airway and Anesthesia Devices
  • Anesthesia Machines
  • Pain Management Devices
  • Regional Anesthesia Disposables
  • Respiratory Devices
  • Respiratory Disposables
  • Respiratory Measurement Devices
  • Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
  • Increasing Prevalence of Copd
  • High Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (Osa)
  • Air Pollution: Its Impact on Respiratory Health
  • Growing Global Surgery Numbers
  • Market Restraints
  • Regulatory Constraints

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

  • Product Types
  • Anesthesia and Respiratory Device Market Shares
  • Respiratory Devices
  • Respiratory Measurement Devices
  • Respiratory Disposables
  • Airway and Anesthesia Devices
  • Anesthesia Machines
  • Regional Anesthesia Disposables
  • Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems
  • Pain Management Devices

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Global Medical Device Industry Scenario
  • Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Keys for Growth
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Europe
  • Market Scenario
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe
  • Rest of the World (Row)
  • Market Scenario

Chapter 7 Patent Review/New Developments

  • Significance of Patents
  • Patent Analysis

Chapter 8 Pipeline Analysis

  • Definition of Pipeline
  • Need for Novelty/Pipeline Products
  • Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 9 Impact of Covid-19

  • Overview
  • Impact on Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Ambu A/S
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Becton Dickson and Co.
  • Draegerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa
  • Ge Healthcare
  • Halyard Health Inc.
  • Invacare Corp
  • Medtronic plc
  • Roche Dlagnostics
  • Philips Respironics
  • Resmed Inc.
  • Smiths Medical
  • Teleflex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nts89l

