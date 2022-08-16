Monoclonal Antibody Industry Deals & Agreements, 2015 to 2022 - Access to 1,000+ Monoclonal Antibodies Deal Records, and the Leading Deals by Value Since 2015

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter monoclonal antibody partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors monoclonal antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest monoclonal antibody agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:
- Monoclonal antibodies
- Murine mAb
- Chimeric mAb
- Humanized mAb
- Human aAb
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
The report includes:
- Trends in monoclonal antibodies dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to over 1,000 monoclonal antibodies deal records
- The leading monoclonal antibodies deals by value since 2015
- Includes chimeric mAb, humanized mAb, human mAb and murine mAb deals and alliances since 2015
In the report, the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Monoclonal antibodies type
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1,000 monoclonal antibody deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise monoclonal antibody rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Companies Mentioned
- 3D Medicines
- 3rd People's Hospital of Shenzhen
- 3SBio
- 4D Pharma
- 9 Meters Biopharma
- A*STAR Bioprocessing Technology Institute
- Abbvie
- Abcam
- AbCellera
- AbCheck
- AbClon
- Abdul Latif Jameel Health
- ABL Bio
- Ablexis
- Ablynx
- Abmuno Therapeutics
- Aboundbio
- Abpro
- Ab Studio
- Abveris
- Abzena
- Acceleron Pharma
- Accord Healthcare
- Acerta Pharma
- Achaogen
- Acticor Biotech
- Adagene
- Adagio Therapeutics
- Adaptimmune
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Adimab
- Adium Pharma
- Adlai Nortye
- Aduro BioTech
- Advanced BioScience Laboratories
- Advaxis
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics
- Aevi Genomic Medicine
- AffaMed Therapeutics
- Affimed Therapeutics
- Affinita Biotech
- AGC Biologics
- Agenus Bio
- Agilvax
- Aimmune Therapeutics
- Ajinomoto
- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
- Akeso Biopharma
- Alder Biopharmaceuticals
- Alector
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Alfasigma
- AlivaMab Discovery Services
- Allergan
- Alligator Bioscience
- Allinaire Therapeutic
- Alloy Therapeutics
- Almac Group
- Almirall
- and many more!
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3k9nj6