FrontFanz- the Polygon Web3 Subscription Platform Ready to List Their Token

Los Angeles, California, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new censorless Polygon Web3 subscription content platform, FrontFanz , has had an ambitious roadmap ahead of them from the start. Ever since they came out from the shadows, FrontFanz’s popularity has been steadily growing.





Not only that, but FrontFanz has also launched successful sales that ended up being one triumph after the other. The most recent sale was a public IEO sale that latest for 20 days and hit sold-outs every day. And now, to further expand the acquisition of FrontFanz native token FANZ, the platform will list its token on ExMarkets on the 15th of August.

About FrontFanz

FrontFanz is a Web3 subscription content platform that encourages content creators to express themselves freely without any fear of one-sided censorship. One of the main goals for FrontFanz was to become independent from third parties and their involvement in the payment process – that’s why the platform was built on the Polygon blockchain.

This decentralized blockchain is well-known for acting as the second layer of Ethereum-based blockchains. It’s kind of like a middleman that helps Ethereum handle new projects by offering dedicated tools to increase speed and reduce transaction fees to a minimum.

No more censorship, delayed payments, unfair chargebacks, or even denied payments due to third-party involvement. FrontFanz’s founders, Rosey Sin and Stacey Carlaa, two inspiring women with decades of industry experience, made sure that their platform provides a safe and efficient space for creators to grow.

About ExMarkets

ExMarkets is a next-generation crypto crowdfunding platform that focuses on delivering the tools needed for crypto projects to achieve success. It’s the world’s #1 crypto crowdfunding platform that harnesses the power of the community to deliver capital solutions to promising crypto initiatives.

ExMarkets offers a wide range of services offered, including an IEO launchpad, token listing, and market-making services, staking, ambassadorships and partnerships with leading figures in the industry, and open staking pools.

FrontFanz Native Token FANZ



FrontFanz has a deflationary token, FANZ, which is listed on the Polygon blockchain. The FANZ token has many utilities, such as:

Voting Power



In-Platform Purchases

Staking

Platform-Wide Discounts

Access to FrontFanz MarketPlace

Nodes also mean passive income. The more FANZ tokens are staked, the more rewards users will receive. Here’s what the transactional fee breakdown looks like:

20% burnt;

30% FrontFanz;

50% to user validating transactions.

FANZ on ExMarkets – What to Expect

ExMarkets helps various projects to kick-start and kick-off to new heights. As it harnesses the power of the community, ExMarkets offers a wide range of solutions for scaling one's projects. By listing FANZ on ExMarkets, FrontFanz will make it easier for everyone to access its token. This will also pave the way for many other benefits, such as the ability to trade anytime, as well as buy and sell freely and with all control.

The FANZ token will be listed on the 15th of August. It’s an exciting development that will surely aid FrontFanz in reaching new audiences and growing as a content subscription platform that truly caters to all content creators. Be sure to check FrontFanz handles for more news!