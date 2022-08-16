The Worldwide Vacuum Truck Industry is Expected to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vacuum Truck Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this latest report the global vacuum truck market attained a value of USD 1,290.0 million in 2021. Aided by the increasing utilisation of the product in the municipal sector, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2022 and 2027 to reach a value of USD 2,123.3 million by 2027.



Vacuum truck refers to a self-contained large industrial vehicle which is capable of pumping liquid and semi-solid materials. The storage capacity of these trucks can vary between 3000 to 5000 gallons. These trucks can remove materials from underground or overhead.

The key components of vacuum truck include suction hoses and shutoff valves, which suck up liquids and sludges, thereby purifying a territory or an area. A ton of waste is generated across industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and construction, among others, which can pose a great harm to the environment. Hence, the product is witnessing a high demand in these industries. Furthermore, the truck offers enhanced safety, versatility, and convenience.



The deployment of vacuum trucks for removing sludges and dust while promoting operator safety is increasing. The rising demand for these trucks for infrastructure maintenance, sewer and septic maintenance, and general cleaning is propelling the market growth.

Over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in the deployment of vacuum trucks in industrial and municipal settings for removing water and debris left post-drilling or hydro-excavation is likely to contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the growing emphasis on mechanical sweeping is leading to progressive product innovations. In addition, the growing research and development activities by the leading vacuum truck providers to develop simplified designs with high power and excellent payload capacity are anticipated to provide impetus to the market in the coming years.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the market owing to increasing infrastructure development activities across emerging economies such as India and China. Furthermore, the stringent government regulations pertaining to environmental protection and conservation of natural resources, such as the green norms introduced by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) of India, are likely to accelerate the market growth in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments of the key market players. Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

Federal Signal Corporation

Vac-Con, Inc

Huber Corporation

Sewer Equipment

Gradall Industries LLC

Others

13 Industry Events and Developments



