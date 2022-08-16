The Oncology Institute to Participate at the Baird Newly Public Company Virtual Access Day

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based community oncology groups in the United States, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Brad Hively, and its Chief Financial Officer, Mihir Shah, will participate in the Baird Newly Public Company Virtual Access Day on Wednesday, August 17 at 2:20pm EST.

Interested investors and other parties may listen to simultaneous webcasts of the Fireside Chat by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.theoncologyinstitute.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the conference.

About The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.7 million patients including clinical trials, stem cell transplants, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 90+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

Contacts

Media

The Oncology Institute

Julie Korinke

juliekorinke@theoncologyinstitute.com

(562) 735-3226 x 88806

Investors

Solebury Trout

Maria Lycouris

investors@theoncologyinstitute.com