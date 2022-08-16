Geograma Selects Otonomo to Help Advance Road Safety in Spain

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced that Geograma , a geographic information systems (GIS) and location intelligence service provider, has awarded Otonomo a multi-year contract to provide multi-layered connected vehicle data designed to advance road safety in Spain. Geograma is integrating the granular connected vehicle data delivered through the Otonomo Smart Mobility Data Platform into its traffic platform and developing new road safety applications based on uniquely available extended vehicle sensor data. Geograma's GEOTRAFFIC platform provides connected vehicle data-based services to traffic management agencies, including traffic analytics and real-time traffic monitoring services which are deployed in regional Traffic Control Centers.



"We selected Otonomo, because they can provide the rich, multi-layered connected vehicle data our customers have been demanding for years," said Alejandro Guinea de Salas, CEO at Geograma. "One of the unique differentiators Otonomo brings to the table is the depth and breadth of data that we can apply in our traffic management and monitoring platform that we have not had access to previously. This will allow Geograma to gain insights and transform them to deliver road safety solutions—empowering our customers and giving drivers safer roads.”

Geograma’s technology collects and integrates geodata to develop solutions based on derived insights. This includes satellite images of geo-located terrestrial panoramas, mapping, socioeconomic information, pedestrian traffic flow, city maps, asset management inventories, road traffic information and market data. Access to a wide range of geoinformation enables optimized management, operational processes, and support for decision-making in public and private sectors. The multi-layered connected vehicle data delivered through Otonomo’s platform, including detected hazard events and road friction data, will be integrated into the GEOTRAFFIC platform to enhance existing capabilities, for both historical analytics and streaming for real-time services.

“Having the right data is critical to effective traffic management. With access to traffic analysis and management capabilities, Geograma is able to provide a better understanding of traffic flow, which advances mobility and road safety,” said Ben Volkow, CEO and co-founder of Otonomo. “We’re thrilled that data from the Otonomo platform can support Geograma so effectively to create safer roads and deliver on the future of traffic management.”

The Otonomo Smart Mobility Data Platform provides easy access to a range of proprietary and patented mobility data solutions that power customers, products, and services—from curated, high quality, multi-layered connected vehicle data, standardized and blurred to remove identifiers; to VIN-specific data compliant with data privacy regulations; and ready-to-use insights generated with proprietary machine learning and AI. Customers have used this rich connected vehicle data to:

Gain an unprecedented view of traffic behaviors globally to improve real-time traffic flows with an accurate picture of what’s happening across road systems.

Allow smart cities to manage emissions, intelligently control idling areas, optimize parking and public transport, and create data-driven simulations for short- and long-term planning.

Manage road safety through near-real-time and historical data on accidents, hard braking or speed, in addition to weather events and road friction to identify hazardous sections of road and plan for necessary improvements.

Support infrastructure and transportation developments with vehicle count, average speed, and origin/destination data to determine site analysis and demand planning.

To learn more about the Otonomo Smart Mobility Data Platform, please visit otonomo.io .

About Otonomo

Otonomo (NASDAQ: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services. With Otonomo, providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.

Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and MaaS with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations.

Architected with privacy and security by design our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and a presence in the United States and Europe.

More information is available at otonomo.io .

Otonomo on Social Media

Follow Otonomo on LinkedIn

Like Otonomo on Facebook

Follow Otonomo on Twitter



About Geograma

Geograma provides mapping, location, and data professional services, helping enterprises leverage location-based technologies to improve operational excellence in a cost-efficient way, as well as grow new revenue streams.

With strategic partners such as Leica Geosystems, Tom Tom or Carto, the company specializes in topography, cartography, dimensional control and virtual simulations, providing a complete coverage of the geospatial data lifecycle. Through innovative technologies such as 3D scanning, BIM modeling, and point clouds Geograma helps speed up traditional fieldwork, reduce the risk of accidents for operators and achieve better data quality.

As a pioneer company in Mobile Mapping, Geograma is also a Gartner Representative Vendor in the Indoor Mapping category with more than 20 years of experience, a portfolio of over 1000 projects and a range of solutions tailored to each sector and their specific needs.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Juliet McGinnis

Senior Director of Communications, Otonomo

press@otonomo.io

For investment inquiries, please contact:

MS- IR for Otonomo

Miri Segal

msegal@ms-ir.com

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Otonomo, the anticipated technological capability of Otonomo, the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Neura, the amount and timing of synergies from the acquisition of Neura, the markets in which Otonomo operates and Otonomo’s projected future financial and operational results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, the ability to successfully integrate Neura, and potential changes and developments in the highly competitive data marketplace. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Otonomo’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022 and other documents filed by Otonomo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Otonomo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Otonomo gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.