ZAGG Introduces Water-Resistant & Wipeable Rugged Pro Connect Keyboard and Case for iPad 10.2-inch for Healthcare Industry

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG®, a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced the Rugged Pro Connect case and keyboard for the Apple iPad 10.2-inch (7th-9th gen) which has been designed to withstand the rigors of the healthcare profession. Engineered to be rugged, durable, water-resistant, and wipeable, the Rugged Pro Connect features interlocking keys that won’t pop off with repeated use, a snap-on screen protector, and a detachable keyboard to accommodate different use environments. The Rugged Pro Connect is also the first keyboard from ZAGG to draw power from and transfers data directly with the iPad—no batteries or keyboard charging required.



“The ‘anything-proof’ design of the Rugged Pro Connect means this keyboard is water resistant, protects against spills, and can withstand being wiped down with medical-grade disinfecting products,” said Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG. “It’s ideally suited for everyone from healthcare professions to parents with children and everyone in between.”

Features of the Rugged Pro Connect include:

Rugged Drop Protection – the durable polycarbonate case provides 6.6 ft/2m of drop protection 1 .

– the durable polycarbonate case provides 6.6 ft/2m of drop protection . Water-Resistant – the keyboard has an IPX2 rating 2 and can withstand liquid spills, so you can simply wipe it off and keep on typing 3 .

– the keyboard has an IPX2 rating and can withstand liquid spills, so you can simply wipe it off and keep on typing . Easy to Clean – Rugged Pro Connect can be sprayed and wiped down, so it can accommodate healthcare cleaning protocols.

– Rugged Pro Connect can be sprayed and wiped down, so it can accommodate healthcare cleaning protocols. Interlocking, “Stay-Put” Keys – the interlocking keys won’t pop off, and you get precise, clean strokes for comfortable typing.

– the interlocking keys won’t pop off, and you get precise, clean strokes for comfortable typing. Holder for Apple Pencil – the case has a fabric loop that holds the Apple Pencil so it’s always close at hand.

– the case has a fabric loop that holds the Apple Pencil so it’s always close at hand. Detachable Keyboard – the keyboard and case detach to allow for multiple uses.

– the keyboard and case detach to allow for multiple uses. Easy to Charge – the keyboard draws power from the iPad. You only need to charge your iPad to power the keyboard simultaneously.



A Rugged Pro Connect product feature video may be found HERE.

Pricing and Availability:

The Rugged Pro Connect for the iPad 10.2-inch (7th-9th gen) is available now on ZAGG.com for $169.99. For B2B sales, the Rugged Pro Connect will be distributed by Ingram Micro and TD SYNNEX, and available at the following resellers: CDW; Insight; SHI; Connection; and ZONES. The Rugged Pro Connect keyboard includes a one-year manufacturer’s warranty4.

1 Mil-Std-810G

2 IPX2 Rating: Dripping water with device tilted at 15° from normal position. Tested in 4 different positions.

3If liquid spills on keyboard, wipe away immediately. Keyboard is water resistant, not waterproof. Prolonged exposure to sitting water or other liquids may cause damage to device. When wiping case clean, take care not to let liquid get into the speaker holes in the case as this could damage the iPad inside the case.

4Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions

Apple, iPad, and Apple Pencil are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Jeff DuBois

ZAGG Inc

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@zagg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a7ef115-191f-4438-be25-0b4eff151310