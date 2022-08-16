Fobi Announces Qples Reseller Agreement With ShopperBridge Industry Leading Media Platform Servicing Tier 1 CPG Brands And Retailers

VANCOUVER, B.C., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, today announced the signing of a Reseller partnership with ShopperBridge, one of the top media platforms servicing some of the top CPG Brands and Retailers in North America. Fobi will generate new line revenue by way of a mutual reseller partnership, whereby ShopperBridge will resell the Qples by Fobi coupon platform to their current and future customers, and Fobi will resell the ShopperBridge media platform to their current and future customers.



SHOPPERBRIDGE WORKS WITH SOME OF THE LARGEST CPG BRANDS AND RETAILERS IN THE WORLD

ShopperBridge provides in-store mobile advertising solutions built specifically to drive new product awareness, amplifying in-store promotions and enhancing coupons. This powerful digital advertising solution targets consumers in store, in real time and at scale for Tier-1 CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) brands and retailers.

For CPGs ShopperBridge drives measured sales at brick and mortar locations for brands that include 7-Up, Colgate, Clorox, Dove, Rubbermaid and Tyson.

For Retailers ShopperBridge drives measured foot traffic to store locations for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Kroger, Home Depot, 7-Eleven, Petco, Ralphs and Target.

“QPLES BY FOBI COUPON PLATFORM IS EXACTLY WHAT CUSTOMERS HAVE BEEN CLAMOURING FOR”

This deal now gives Fobi access to these large brands and retailers both from a platform sales and revenue perspective, as well as from a coupon channel distribution aspect.

Success stories relevant to Qples include:

233% Increased redemption of an IRC (Instant Redeemable Coupon) for a major cereal brand at Publix stores

Implementation of a mobile coupon at CVS for a women’s beauty brand

ShopperBridge CEO Beth Gregg stated “This partnership with Fobi is very exciting as it gives us the ability to help our clients with a new way to deliver offers at the right time and place through coupons managed on an incredibly easy-to-use system. Qples by Fobi’s coupon platform is exactly what many of our customers have been clamouring for, so we are very pleased that we will now be able to provide it to them as part of the ShopperBridge media platform.”



THE COMBINATION OF QPLES BY FOBI AND SHOPPERBRIDGE DRIVES THE NEXT EVOLUTION OF LOCATION-BASED PROMOTIONS

The combination of Fobi and ShopperBridge elevates the power of media with ads and retargeting online and driving shopper activation in-store with a hyper-focused localized mobile activation capability. Together we will be able to deliver the right offer, to the right person, at the right time based on their location, online or in-store.

This agreement also once again expands the strong value and positioning of Qples and the new 8112 digital universal coupons that are launching shortly. These new digital coupons that can be redeemed on customers’ mobile phones are a perfect complement to the ShopperBridge platform both online and in-store. This partnership provides the next evolution of digital location-based programmatic advertising at scale, combining the power of insights with ROI measurement and attribution. Mobile location and proximity marketing enables improved media activation and makes coupon and voucher clickthroughs more actionable. This deal will also expand the Qples by Fobi distribution network for coupons through the ShopperBridge mobile distribution channels.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated “This agreement provides Fobi with both an industry leading channel reseller partner and a major catalyst in our sales cycle with enterprise retail customer opportunities, thanks to our greatly expanded access stemming from ShopperBridge’s leading and proven mobile activation technology at the highest levels of CPG brands and retailers.

From a solutions point of view, our combined capabilities will deliver an unprecedented digital activation capability for both major CPG and retailers resulting in significantly improved promotions, attribution and ROI. We expect this partnership to deliver meaningful new top-line revenue for Fobi and our shareholders.”

About ShopperBridge

ShopperBridge provides in-store mobile advertising solutions built specifically to solve the challenges of Shopper Marketers like driving new product awareness, amplifying in-store promotions, and enhancing coupons. ShopperBridge solutions are fully transparent and brand safe.

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

