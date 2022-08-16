Frontera Commences Sales and Marketing Efforts, Announces Business Updates

DALLAS, TEXAS, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera,” “Frontera Group” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property (IP), today announced that it has commenced commercial sales and marketing efforts of Immersient, the intellectual property which was acquired from IntelliMedia Networks, Inc. and formerly sold under the Mixie brand name.

“Today’s announcement marks an important milestone for Frontera as we move forward with our revenue-focused buy and build strategy,” said Andrew De Luna, CPA, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Frontera Group. “Already a critical part of our existing clients’ content delivery offerings, I am proud to share that Frontera has formally launched sales and marketing programs designed to drive product awareness and bring new clients to the platform. In the very near future, we expect to report on the operational performance of Frontera’s Immersient branded software.”

Now sold and marketed under the Immersient brand, Frontera’s cloud media platform connects content producers, educational institutions, and event producers with participants and viewers, delivering immersive, personal experiences, interactive participation, existing device compatibility, familiar user conventions, and reliable, “always available” service. The Immersient cloud media platform allows its clients to focus on their core businesses, knowing their end users are enjoying state-of-the-art experiences. With its frictionless device and network independent approach to immersive virtual, augmented, and mixed reality environments, Immersient delivers next-generation group collaboration and communications, interactive distance learning and training, and virtualized events, meetings, expos, conferences, and trade shows.

In other news, the Company plans to issue its 10-K filing for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 (FRTG’s current year-end), after which the Company will change its accounting year-end date to December 31.

Frontera Group is a strategic acquirer of intellectual property and revenue-generating companies in the technology and human capital markets. It is developing and executing an aggressive, four-tier acquisition and implementation strategy intended to provide substantial increases in profitability to its acquisitions in industries which possess traditionally low and stagnant EBITDA multiples. The Company has identified and is currently pursuing several revenue-generating acquisition targets.

