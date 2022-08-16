Quantum Workplace Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Workplace, a leading provider of comprehensive employee engagement and performance software, as well as the leader in data collection for the nationally recognized Best Places to Work Programs, announced today it was named the winner of a bronze Stevie® Award in the Employer of the Year category in the seventh annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

Receiving the award emphasizes Quantum Workplace's belief that business success starts with employee success. This year, Quantum Workplace had a 100% response rate to its annual engagement survey and an 87.3% favorability rating with employees.

"We practice what we preach. Our employees are our greatest lever to achieving success as an organization," Employee Success Manager Cyndi Wenninghoff said. "Our annual engagement survey is proof that what we're doing is working. Quantum Workplace is setting the example for what it means to be a great employer."

In the past several years, Quantum Workplace initiated an onboarding program to connect new employees to the organization, with new Qwirks indicating they understood Quantum Workplace's culture, mission, and values with a 99% favorability rating and a 100% favorability rating on their onboarding experience. A DEI Council was also formed and meets to discuss organizational improvements, updating employees monthly.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, a human resources technology provider, equips workplaces with the smartest talent solutions so that they can grow and succeed. Nearly 20 years ago, the Company pioneered some of the earliest employee engagement and performance software and has since partnered with thousands of organizations to drive employee, team and business success.

To learn more, visit www.quantumworkplace.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

