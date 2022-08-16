OMP assists Valvoline in end-to-end visibility and decision-making

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valvoline, a global leader in vehicle care products and services, has chosen OMP's Unison PlanningTM as a vital ingredient for its business transformation strategy to boost supply chain performance.

OMP will assist Valvoline with tools to streamline decision-making cycles, increase supply chain visibility, and predict demand with greater precision using insights into the financial implications of uncertainties arising from inevitable trade-offs.

AI-driven optimization

Valvoline will leverage OMP's integrated solution to manage its network design, demand planning, S&OP, distribution and production planning & scheduling, using AI-driven optimization on multiple levels.

Consumer product businesses are facing more pressure than ever to anticipate customer demand, maintain efficient supply, and handle increasingly complex distribution while remaining sustainable and profitable. To thrive under these challenging conditions, companies are turning to OMP for digital supply chain planning and optimization.

Scalable and collaborative

"Unison Planning gives us a scalable and collaborative solution for simulations and decision-making," says Tom Gerrald, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Valvoline. "With OMP's history of serving the CPG supply chain, we have great confidence in their ability to understand our needs and those of our customers. We look forward to harnessing the full potential of OMP's end-to-end solution."

Anita Van Looveren, OMP's CEO, understands how customers need faster and more accurate decision-making, especially during times of uncertainty and disruption: "We pride ourselves on earning the trust of our customers and are pleased to have been selected to help Valvoline deliver new planning capabilities such as demand sensing and advanced supply chain optimization."

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc. is a global leader in vehicle care, powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products for vehicles with electric, hybrid, and internal combustion powertrains. Established in 1866, the Company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings over the years across multiple service and product channels.

The Company operates and franchises approximately 1,600 service center locations and is the No. 2 and No. 3 largest chain in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, by number of stores. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, and are offered at more than 80,000 locations worldwide. Creating the next generation of advanced automotive solutions, Valvoline has established itself as the world's No. 1 supplier of battery fluids to electric vehicle manufacturers, offering tailored products to help extend vehicle range and efficiency. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit valvoline.com.

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper and packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning™.

