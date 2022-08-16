MJ Holdings Inc.’s Amargosa Farm Receives Approval from NYE County to Grow

Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJ Holdings Inc. The NYE County Commission has approved and allowed our Amargosa Farm to grow marijuana plants outdoors for 21 acres.



In preparation for NYE County approval, we undertook all preparations to be able to plant seeds as soon as the approval was given.

“It’s nice to finally get beyond the approvals process in NYE County. We are looking forward to getting plants in the ground and starting the journey” stated, Tom Valenzuela, Director of Construction & Farm Operations at MJ Holdings Inc.

Growing plants outdoors comes with its own benefits and issues. The biggest issues being insects, animals and of course, the heat.

Insects such as spider mites can contaminate the plants and stunt growth, animals eat away and contaminate the plants and lastly, with temperatures of up to 110 Fahrenheit, cannabis plants would dry up quickly.

To address and solve these issues, we have planted in pots located inside a netted mesh dome. To control the temperature the plants are exposed to, we installed a wet wall and proper water irrigation system.

We are beyond excited that we were approved for 21 acres of outdoor grow as it gives us more than enough space to grow healthy and quality plants.

About MJ Holdings, Inc.

MJ Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: MJNE) is a highly diversified, publicly traded, cannabis holding company headquartered in the greater Las Vegas area. MJ Holdings currently provides cultivation management, licensing support, production management and asset and infrastructure development.

