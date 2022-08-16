Loadsmart Joins Inc. 5000’s Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. revealed that Loadsmart , a leading freight technology company, is No. 881 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment - its private businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“Our growth strategy was founded on leading with technology and focusing on the customer. We chose a distinct growth path by betting on technology adoption, API integrations and a very disciplined approach to resource allocation, rather than relying on freight subsidies and expensive sales blitzscaling,” said Felipe Capella, Loadsmart CEO and co-founder. “This fiscally conservative strategy has now made us one of America’s fastest growing private companies and well positioned to become the number-one digital logistics execution platform by 2023.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

“By bringing carriers, shippers, and warehouses together, we see the potential to solve the most pressing issues in the supply chain today,” said Capella. “Ultimately, our goal is to increase efficiency and reduce friction across the logistics ecosystem.”

Loadsmart works closely with customers and other industry partners to provide solutions that address the needs of shippers while ensuring carriers across all modes of transport are able to run efficiently and effectively, providing a healthy and transparent environment in which everyone benefits.

About Loadsmart

Transforming the future of freight, Loadsmart leverages technology and logistics data to build efficiency around how freight is priced, booked and shipped. Pairing comprehensive logistics technology with deep-seated freight industry expertise, Loadsmart fuels business growth, simplifies operations and increases efficiency for carriers and shippers alike. For more information, please visit: https://loadsmart.com/. Move more with less.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .