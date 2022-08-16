RECUR360 Ranks No. 1776 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

CAVE CREEK, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. revealed that RECUR360, with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 346.95 Percent, is No. 1776 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"I am honored and humbled to have RECUR360 listed as '1776' on the Inc5000 list for 2022. We could not have achieved this without our wonderful customer base. The achievement is an attestation to the devotion and loyalty of our staff to generate such revenue growth through the pandemic and latest economy." - Andrew B Abrams - CEO - RECUR360 TECHNOLOGIES LLC

RECUR360 TECHNOLOGIES LLC, "RECUR360", is a SaaS based platform providing enterprise level invoice generation, payment processing, sales tax and late fee calculation, accounts receivable and collections automation for QuickBooks Desktop and Online users. The RECUR360 API enables SaaS platforms to connect into RECUR360 as a bridge to QuickBooks and automate subscription billings. The R360 Cloud Hosting division provides remote desktops for the hosting of QuickBooks Desktop and integrated applications. RECUR360 was recognized as one of the Top 10 new Apps for QuickBooks Online in the 2017 $100,000 Showdown; Top Rated 25 Apps for QuickBooks Online by Maverick Merchant 2021.

CONTACT:

Andrew B Abrams - CEO - accounting@recur360.com - (602) 388-8933

