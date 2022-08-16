Rising Medical Tourism to Complement Already Rising Demand for Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers: Fact.MR Study

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of 2022, the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market accounts for a revenue of US$ 4.2 billion and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2030.



Increasing focus on healthcare across the world has resulted in a rise in medical tourism and this is anticipated to favor blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market potential over the years to come. Rising aging population, advancements in technology, and growing patient population in critical care establishments are other factors that will drive blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market growth.

This new research by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has profiled prime players such as Radiometer Medical ApS., EKF Diagnostics, Abbott Point of Care Inc., ERBA Diagnostics Manheim GmbH, Alere Inc., Werfen, Erba Mannheim, Cornley Hi-tech Co. Ltd., EDAN Instruments Inc., F. Hoffman La Roche, and Fortress Diagnostics.

What’s Augmenting Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Growth?

“Rising Incidence of Diabetes & Blood Disorders across the World”

The prevalence of blood disorders and chronic illnesses has increased over the past few years and this trend is projected to be rife across the forecast period as well.

The aforementioned factors have resulted in high demand for blood testing and hence are expected to favor sales of blood gas and electrolyte analyzers over the next eight years.

Diabetes requires continuous blood monitoring and this is also anticipated to drive the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market potential. The rising number of diagnostic procedures requiring blood analysis and testing are also projected to positively influence blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market potential through 2030.

Key Segments Covered in the Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Industry Survey

By Product Type :



Electrolyte Analyzers

Combined Analyzers Blood Gas Analyzers Consumables



By Modality :



Portable

Benchtop Laboratory





By End User :



Point-of-care

Diagnostic Centers Clinical Laboratories Other End Users



By Region :



North America

Latin America Europe APAC MEA





Competitive Landscape

Blood gas and electrolyte analyzer manufacturers are expected to focus on the development and launch of new advanced products to gain a competitive edge over other market players and strengthen their market presence.

In July 2022, EDAN Instruments Inc., an organization dedicated to providing quality medical products, announced the launch of a new blood gas analysis system. i20 is a new POC (Point-of-Care) fluorescence-based CO-OX blood gas and chemistry analysis solution designed to relieve the burden from intensive care units (ICUs), operating rooms, etc.



Winning Strategy

Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market players are expected to focus on advancing their research and development to fast-track the launch of new products. Manufacturers are also expected to focus on the integration of advanced technologies to enhance the efficiency of their product offerings.

Key players in the Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Siemens Healthcare

Radiometer Medical ApS.

EKF Diagnostics

Cornley Hi-tech Co. Ltd.

EDAN Instruments Inc.

Abbott Point of Care Inc.

ERBA Diagnostics Manheim GmbH

Alere Inc.

Key Takeaways from Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Study

Currently, the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market accounts for a valuation of US$ 4.2 billion.

From 2022 to 2030, sales of blood gas and electrolyte analyzers are expected to rise at 5.6% CAGR.

By 2030, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 6.5 billion.

Increasing incidence of blood disorders, growing geriatric population, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure development, and rising use of blood testing in various diagnostic procedures are factors propelling market growth.

High costs of analyzers and complexity in the interpretation of blood analysis data are expected to have a hindering effect on overall market potential.

The portable segment is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 5% throughout the forecast period.

