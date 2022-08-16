Email Validation Company ZeroBounce Named to Inc. 5000 List for the Fourth Time

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroBounce makes the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year, Inc. magazine announced today. The email validation and deliverability company takes no. 1,954 on the prestigious list.

ZeroBounce also ranks no. 304 among California's most successful businesses and is a nationwide leader in the Software category. The Inc. 5000 list recognizes and celebrates the fastest-growing companies in America.

"It's the fourth time we're acknowledged on the Inc. 5000 list, and our excitement hasn't dwindled. Nor has our passion to build accurate, fast and reliable email validation and deliverability tools," says ZeroBounce Founder and CEO Liviu Tanase. "My gratitude goes to our devoted customers and our talented team. To me, they are second to none," Tanase adds.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and ongoing economic challenges. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

ZeroBounce's Chief Operating Officer Brian Minick attributes the company's growth to its constant pursuit of improvement. "Every year, we've offered our customers new tools to help them succeed with their email communication," he says. "From inbox testing to email activity insights, ZeroBounce is an email optimization powerhouse. The variety of relevant tools they find on our platform is what keeps customers coming to us. We're so grateful for their support," Minick adds.

ZeroBounce's most recent launch is Activity Data, a tool that provides useful insights into the activity of email subscribers. Activity Data helps fine-tune data segmentation and boost email engagement.

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an award-winning email verification and deliverability platform helping more than 185,000 customers land more emails in the inbox.

The service removes email typos, nonexistent and abuse email accounts, spam traps and other risky email addresses. ZeroBounce's email deliverability toolkit further supports the safe inbox delivery of transactional and marketing emails. The company operates a military-grade security infrastructure. It is GDPR and SOC 2 Type 2 compliant and ensures the highest levels of data protection.

ZeroBounce has validated more than 13 billion emails. Some of the companies it serves are Amazon, Disney, Netflix, LinkedIn and Sephora.

In 2022, ZeroBounce founded Email Day (April 23), now an international holiday honoring email inventor Ray Tomlinson.

For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net/.

