State of Texas Selects LightBox to Develop its First Broadband Map in Effort to Close the Digital Divide

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LightBox, a leading information and technology platform for commercial real estate and location-based intelligence, today announced the selection of its broadband services by the State of Texas. Using its SmartFabric™ product, data and spatial solutions, LightBox will help ensure the State of Texas has the most accurate location fabric, analysis, and broadband maps to close the digital divide.



"In light of Congress’s bipartisan support for digital equality, our goal is to help Texas shape its broadband future effectively by leveraging data to create accurate broadband serviceable location mapping,” said Bill Price, Vice President of Government Solutions at LightBox. “With our deep technical knowledge and data driven approach, LightBox is committed to helping communities improve and better understand the complex broadband landscape."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, data indicates almost 2.8 million Texas households and 7 million people lack broadband access. Texas’ Broadband Development Office plans to issue a broadband availability map, establish a broadband-focused grant program, and manage communication opportunities across stakeholders.

“Our priority is to expand broadband access so all Texans have reliable, high-speed connectivity,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “We believe LightBox will provide the comprehensive and accurate broadband serviceable location data that is necessary to ensure timely publication of the Texas broadband map. We are pleased to partner with LightBox on this critical initiative.”

“LightBox is the ideal partner in helping states map and identify a comprehensive view of every broadband serviceable location (BSL). It’s a critical starting point for states to ensure they are maximizing the amount of federal funds they can receive and deploy those funds effectively,” said Eric Frank, CEO at LightBox. “We are thrilled to add the State of Texas to the growing list of states where we are providing our SmartFabric™, BSL data, and GIS expertise to bridge the digital divide and help ensure that all residents have access to reliable broadband service.”

For more information about LightBox, visit Lightboxre.com/product/broadband . To learn more about the Texas Broadband Plan, go to BroadbandForTexas.com .

About LightBox

LightBox is a leading real estate information and technology platform. Through operational excellence and a passion for innovation, LightBox facilitates transparency, efficiency, insight, and prediction for real estate investment and location analytics. LightBox customers include commercial and government agencies requiring definitive real estate data and powerful workflow solutions, including brokers, developers, investors, lenders, insurers, technology providers, environmental consultants, and valuation professionals. LightBox is backed by Silver Lake and Battery Ventures.

