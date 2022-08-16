Komprise Achieves 2022 Inc. 5000 Ranking

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, announces that the company has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Komprise was selected based on its revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.



Komprise Intelligent Data Management allows organizations to save and make money on unstructured data. Komprise delivers advanced analytics to help enterprises with petabyte-scale data challenges save significantly on data storage, backup and cloud costs. With intelligent data tiering and smart data migration, Komprise customers move the right data across storage silos to the cloud faster without disrupting user access. Komprise also helps organizations glean new value from massive unstructured data volumes. The Komprise Global File Index and new Smart Data Workflows allows IT users to easily curate, enrich and move unstructured data into cloud analytics and processing.

So far in 2022, Komprise has won numerous industry awards, including most recently: Silver Winner for Big Data Solutions by the American Business Awards and Best Data Management Software by Storage Newsletter. Komprise was also selected as a launch partner for the Microsoft Azure File Migration Program.

“We are incredibly humbled to reach the pinnacle of private business recognition by making the Inc. 5000 list,” says Kumar Goswami, CEO and Co-founder of Komprise. “Our rapid growth over the past few years speaks to real enterprise pains in managing data growth and discovering a frictionless, safe path to the cloud. We’re excited to help our customers on the next stage of unstructured data management maturity by enabling automated workflows to move the right unstructured data into cloud AI/ML and other big data tools.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”



Komprise is a provider of unstructured data management and mobility software that frees enterprises to easily analyze, mobilize, and monetize the right file and object data across clouds without shackling data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you can cut 70% of enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs while making data easily available to cloud-based data lakes and analytics tools. www.komprise.com.

