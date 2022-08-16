Vertiv Completes Four AI & Analytics Projects in 28 Days With Aible to Prove Out a Scalable Data Science Center of Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aible, the only enterprise AI solution that guarantees impact in one month, will be present at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, held August 22-24 in Orlando, FL. The in-person event will feature dozens of Aible customers, including representatives from two Fortune 100 companies who will be speaking at the event. The summit will address the most significant challenges that data analytics and data science leaders face as they build the organizations of the future.

Four Analytics and AI Projects Delivered in 28 Days

Among several prominent AI and Analytics success stories featured at the event will be Aible customer, Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. The multi-billion dollar company leveraged Aible's solution optimized and propelled by Intel architecture to overhaul their approach to establishing a scalable Center of Excellence for Data Science teams.

According to Martin Coulthard, Senior Global Director, Digital Customer Experience, Vertiv, "AI is key to delivering our corporate marketing strategy. We need something fast that will help us adjust our actions in line with our strategy based on the latest market conditions. Throwing a lot of people at the problem was not the solution. Aible showed us a different scalable way of achieving the same goals at a far lower overall cost than alternative approaches."

Within 28 days, they were able to create value with four distinct AI use cases using Aible, which included: partner sales optimization, churn prevention, marketing spend optimization, and global sales optimization. Further case study details are available in this report.

Twenty AI and Analytics "30-Day" Success Stories Featured at Gartner Summit

At the Gartner Summit, Intel and Aible will highlight 20 case studies from its "30 Day to Value" Program. The real-world engagements conducted by Aible and in collaboration with Intel, helped enterprises fast-track benefits from advanced analytics and AI. The Intel and Aible collaboration enable enterprises to leverage the combined power of Aible's AI automation and the built-in AI acceleration of Intel Xeon Scalable processors to deliver peak performance and efficiencies across the machine learning lifecycle. Aible automates and eliminates data science and dev ops complexities, so end users instantly see significant performance gains securely in their own cloud accounts.

The latest among the Intel-Aible Immediate Impact Program success stories:

Anytime Fitness uses AI from Aible to identify patterns around achieving fitness goals and improving member experience in 12 days

Leading U.K. University uses AI from Aible to gain 10X increase in speed to insight in 15 days

Global Electronics Distributor uses Aible to achieve 15x improvement in speed to actionable insights in 24 days

The full list of case studies can be found in the Intel and Aible Case Studies Report.

Two Fortune 100 companies to speak at Aible session

At the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit, Aible customers will speak at a session titled, "How to Guarantee Impact from AI in 30 Days." The session will feature practitioners from both Fortune 100 companies and will highlight how they are rethinking ways to extract value from data using AI at scale. The Aible session is scheduled for Tuesday, August 23, at 3:00 PM EDT (Northern Hemisphere A) at the Walt Disney Dolphin Resort in Orlando, FL. See the full agenda here.

One of three vendors at the Gartner Bake Off for Data Science & ML

Aible is one of three data and analytics vendors invited to participate in the Bake-Off for Data Science and Machine Learning. The Bake-Off is a fast-paced, high-stakes session in which vendors compete side-by-side against each other while being judged by attendees. Bake-Off participants were selected based on market demand and the company believes that Aible's participation is further validation of its innovative technology and approach. Aible has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud AI Developer Services for three consecutive years and is also a Representative Vendor in the May 2022 Gartner® Market Guide Multipersona Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) Platforms report which can be downloaded here.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Aible

Aible is the only enterprise AI solution that guarantees impact in 30 days. The solution meets CIOs, CDOs, and business teams wherever they are on their data-driven journey — from data readiness and guided exploration with augmented analytics, to driving impact with optimized AI recommendations in end-user applications. With Aible, businesses go from raw data to valuable insights in hours and to measurable business impact in 30 days or less - guaranteed. Discover real-world AI at www.aible.com

