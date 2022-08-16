Global Laptop Market Report and Forecast to 2027 - by Type, Design, Screen Size, Price, End-use and Region

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laptop Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this latest report the global laptop market attained a value of USD 165.33 billion in 2021. Aided by the rapid technological advancements, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2022 and 2027.



A laptop is a small portable personal computer that can be folded for mobile use, and it includes a screen and an alphanumeric keyboard. It comprises all the input/output components of a desktop computer in a single unit. The parts are a display screen, small speakers, a keyboard, a data storage device, a processor, and memory cards.

The modern laptops combine integrated webcams, built-in microphones, and touchscreens. They are powered by an internal battery or an AC adapter. They are available in different screen sizes, price ranges, and designs, allowing customers to choose the laptop that best suits their needs.



Rapid digitalisation is leading to the increased adoption and use of portable systems like laptops to improve work and educational processes. There is a rising inclination towards ultrabooks and notebooks owing to their exceptional characteristics like sleek design and lightweight.

The availability of laptops with features such as superior performance, dual display, dual force-cancelling woofers, Dolby Atmos, hi-res audio, and two-way AI noise cancellation is contributing to the market expansion. The emergence of e-commerce channels plays a critical role in the immediate availability of laptops.

The thriving gaming sector and the wide adoption of laptops by the population to spend their leisure time are also supporting the market development. The governments are taking several initiatives to bridge the technological gap in education by providing free laptops to students.

For instance, in 2020, the Saudi Minister of Education announced that the Takaful Foundation would offer laptops to disadvantaged students who do not have access to a computer. Over the forecast period, the improvements in technology, such as the advancements in AI and the 5G technology to enable faster internet speed, coupled with new product launches by market players, are expected to aid the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments of the key players. Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

Acer Incorporated

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

HP Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

Micro-Star Int'l Co., Ltd.

Sony Group Corporation

