Let's Talk Interactive Debuts at No. 496 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI), a leader in customizable telehealth solutions, has ranked number 496 overall, and the 54th fastest-growing software company, on the annual Inc. 5000 List for 2022. This prestigious list ranks the nation's most successful private companies based on overall revenue growth over a three-year period.

The Inc. 5000 represents nearly 40 years of exceptional American growth stories, and entrepreneurs have remained the key benchmark for entrepreneurial success. Earlier this year, Let's Talk Interactive earned the number nine spot on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Mid-Atlantic, which features the fastest growing private companies based in Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Inc. for our role as a leader in virtual healthcare. This achievement reflects our team's consistent dedication to innovation in healthcare and expanding access to care across the globe," said Arthur Cooksey, Founder and CEO of LTI.

Since it was founded in 2001, LTI has developed technology solutions that empower providers to improve access to quality healthcare. As a leader in creating cutting-edge telemedicine solutions, the company's award-winning HIPAA-compliant software is enhanced with custom web and software development as well as provider network solutions that improve access to care at any time, from anywhere in the world.

"Let's Talk Interactive has made its debut on the Inc. 5000, landing among the top 500 fastest-growing companies in America. This impressive achievement is a result of Art Cooksey's inspiring leadership and the shared commitment of LTI and kathy ireland® Worldwide to accessible healthcare. Together, we're innovating solutions that expand access to quality healthcare for people in the U.S. and around the world," says LTI Board Member Kathy Ireland, Chair and CEO of kathy ireland® Worldwide, listed as the 19th most powerful brand in the world by License Global!, the highest ranking for a woman-owned and privately owned company.

Mental health is just one area the company is helping to make a major impact. LTI is assisting schools across the U.S. in developing mental health programs that leverage virtual care solutions and provider networks. "As the mental health crisis in our country continues to escalate, never has access to care been more important, and it's our mission to ensure it's attainable for everyone," added Cooksey.

Not only have the companies featured on this year's list been very competitive in their respective markets, but they've also proven to be particularly resilient following the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

For more information about LTI, visit www.letstalkinteractive.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2019. (Since then, several companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI) is an international technology company that develops easy, fast and safe virtual connections between people and professionals. Anywhere in the world, 24/7. Through cutting-edge HIPAA-compliant video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities, LTI gives those in need instant access to care. For more information about Let's Talk Interactive, visit www.letstalkinteractive.com.

