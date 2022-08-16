Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Research Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Klarna, PayPal, Afterpay, Laybuy & Others

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Research Report: Forecast (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The latest research report on the Buy Now Pay Later Market by the publisher drafts an extensively detailed analysis of the different trends, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for the stakeholders to make informed decisions in the future. The report is to benefit the leaders by using the integrated market report using the advantageous information, including the impact of Covid-19. While the pandemic affected the world drastically and has brought along various changes in market conditions, the rapidly changing dynamics of the market in the historic, current, and future times are evaluated in the report. The study is also a combination of analysis of the market statistics, growth, growing competition analysis, investment opportunities, prominent players, industry facts, statistical figures, revenues, sales & profit, and gross margins of the Buy Now Pay Later market.



The Buy Now Pay Later Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 23.58% during the forecast period.



What Information does this Market contain?



Composition of the Market Research Report on the Buy Now Pay Later Market:



1. The analysis of the previous year generated in the historic years of 2016-19, the existing scenario, trends, & ongoing statistics of the market in the base year 2020, & estimation of the prospect of the market during the forecast period of 2021-26.



2. The analysis on the development, rise & falls, new entrants, mergers & acquisitions, among other facts across different segmentations & regions/countries, are also comprehensively covered in the market.



3. The expert analysis of the key trends in the industry, innovation & technological developments, along with factors restraining & challenging the market expansion, is also integrated into the report using tools like SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, &Threat), PESTEL (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, & Legal), and Porter's Fiver Forces Model.

The most prominent players in the Buy Now Pay Later market are:

Klarna

Afterpay

Affirm Inc.

Laybuy Group Holdings Limited

PayPal Holding Inc.

Kredivo

Zip Co. Ltd.

Splitit

Sezzel

Amazon

Flipkart

Scalapay S.R.L.

Perpay Inc.

Paytm

PayI8r

Others

Segmentation Analysis

Based on, By Sales Channel

Online

Point of Sales

Based on, By Application

Healthcare

Clothing & Accessories

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Leisure

Consumer Electronics

Others

Based on, By End User Age Group

18-34 years

35-54 years

Above 54 years

Alongside that, on the geographical front, the Buy Now Pay Later Market expands across the following regions/countries:

North America

South America

Europe

The Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Scope of the Buy Now Pay Later Market Report:

1. The research report offers a comprehensive insight into Buy Now Pay Later, describing, and forecasting the dynamics of the Buy Now Pay Later Market across different segmentations & regions.



2. The study drafts a complete computation of the key strategies, developments, trends, profits, and other schemes of the leading players.



3. Additionally, the report showcases the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Buy Now Pay Later market and the leading players & stakeholders involved, witnessing the fluctuations amidst the crisis.



4. The researchers at the The publisher are using exhaustive tools for the computation & study of the external environmental effects of the market.



5. The core aim of the report is also to deliver the stakeholder insights on the opportunities & provide crucial details about the competitive landscape for the forecast years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Buy Now Pay Later Market

4. Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Consumer Behavior Analysis

5. Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Trends & Insights



6. Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Dynamics



7. The Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Policies & Regulations

8. The Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Hotspot & Opportunities

9. Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Start-up Ecosystem



10. Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Business Model, By Company



11. Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Outlook, 2017-2027F



12. North America Buy Now Pay Later Market Outlook, 2017-2027F



13. South America Buy Now Pay Later Market Outlook, 2017-2027F



14. Europe Buy Now Pay Later Market Outlook, 2017-2027F



15. The Middle East & Africa Buy Now Pay Later Market Outlook, 2017-2027F



16. Asia Pacific Buy Now Pay Later Market Outlook, 2017-2027F



17. Company Profiles (Business Description, Product Segments, Business Segments, Financials, Strategic Alliances/ Partnerships, Future Plans)



