Christy Sports Igniting Winter Stoke with Annual Powder Daze Event

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christy Sports, the premier outdoor retailer helping people #stepoutside, today announces the dates and full details of their annual Powder Daze sale event. Powder Daze will kick off on Friday, Sept. 2nd at 10 a.m. and run through Sept. 11, 2022. The event will take place at Christy Sports stores in Littleton, Dillon and Vail and online at christysports.com.



Powder Daze is the much-anticipated kickoff to the winter sports season with deep discounts on the previous season’s products. Customers can find incredible deals on top-of-the-line gear and stock up on all of the winter essentials at up to 60 percent off. Christy Sports has spent the summer gathering inventory from their 60+ retail stores across Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Montana and Washington and consolidating all of it at a few key locations for the Powder Daze event. Previous season models of skis, snowboards, boots, jackets, pants, helmets and accessories from trusted brands like Nordica, Rossignol, Salomon, Obermeyer and Spyder will be marked down and available in store and online. Top Christy Sports gear experts and boot fitters from across the country will be on hand throughout the event to provide advice and expert service on choosing the right gear and ensuring the proper fit.

Celebrating its 13-year anniversary, Christy Sports Powder Daze is now the only major preseason sale event of its kind in Colorado, and one of only a few across the country. Christy Sports is honored to continue this long-standing tradition to get outdoor enthusiasts stoked for the winter season and make the highest quality gear affordable for all.

“Powder Daze is an annual tradition which we are dedicated to carrying on for so many good reasons. It always gets the entire outdoor community stoked for the winter season and allows us to make room for the newest gear in all of our stores, but most importantly we want to make winter sports more accessible,” said Matt Gold, CEO of Christy Sports. “The Powder Daze sale provides consumers across the country an affordable entry point to high quality ski and snowboard gear and helps them #stepoutside.”

Representatives from Arapahoe Basin, Loveland, Ikon, Steamboat, Monarch, Sunlight, Bluebird Backcountry and Winter Park will be onsite at the Powder Daze event in Littleton, Colorado with exclusive pass deals, furthering opportunities for snow lovers to get out on the slopes.

Christy Sports is committed to giving back and creating a positive impact on the people, communities and environment surrounding us. Throughout the Powder Daze event, one percent of all online retail sales will be donated to Protect Our Winters (POW), helping passionate outdoor people protect the land and lifestyle they love from climate change. Additionally, Christy Sports will be asking guests to partner in taking meaningful action against climate change and saving our winters by offering an opportunity to donate to POW at all event locations.

The kickoff of Powder Daze also marks the first day that Christy Sports customers can pick up their season ski and snowboard rentals. Season rental packages start at just $159 for kids and $229 for adults and sell out every season, so this is an incredible opportunity to secure your rental equipment early. There will also be access to exclusive Christy Kids junior bundles throughout the Powder Daze event, which combines a junior seasonal rental package and junior season ski pass starting at $279 for Loveland and $339 for Monarch.

For more information on Powder Daze including hours and access to VIP savings, visit christysports.com/powderdaze .

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside - outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding aren’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retailers in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

