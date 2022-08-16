Resin Market Size Hit USD 715.93 Billion by 2028 | Resin Industry Upcoming Trends and Outlook

Pune, India, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global resin market trends is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 715.93 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% between 2021 and 2028. In its report titled “Resin Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights™ mentions that the market stood at USD 523.80 billion in 2020.

The increasing demand for polypropylene from the automotive and construction industries has fueled the growth of the resin market. Resins are used for providing mechanical strength, adhesion to metals and heat resistance in automotive, which, in turn, may propel market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for resins in the packaging industry is also creating opportunities for market growth. These factors may propel market development in the upcoming years.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 4.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 715.93 Billion Base Year 2020 Resin Market Size in 2021 USD 528.55 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 270 Segments Covered By Type, By End-Use and Regional Resin Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Polypropylene in Automotive Industry to Drive Market Growth Key Players to Focus on Launches to Strengthen their Market Prospectus

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic crippled the global economy as it limited the flow of products and resources, which caused demand and supply constraints. Many manufacturers of resins faced a raw material shortage. Thus, due to limited production capabilities, the manufacturing of end-products gradually decreased. This factor resulted in the closure of production facilities due to labor and raw material shortages, supply chain disruptions, and strict government regulations. However, despite the uncertainties during the pandemic, the plastic packaging demand in leading industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and e-commerce slowed the effect of the pandemic on the market.

Report Coverage

The report presents a holistic study of the resins market and current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, a thorough regional analysis is offered. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the market is divided into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyvinyl chloride, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polyamide, polycarbonate, polyurethane, polystyrene and others. By end-use industries, it is segmented into packaging, automotive & transportation, building & construction, consumer goods/lifestyle, electrical & electronics, agriculture and others.

Based on end-user industries, the consumer goods/lifestyle segment held a share of 12.3%, electrical & electronics held a market share of 9.6%, agriculture segment held a share of 4.7%, and others held a market share of 16.5% in 2020.

Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Demand for Polypropylene in Automotive Industry to Drive Market Growth

The increasing demand for polypropylene (PP) in the construction, automotive, and medical industries is expected to drive market growth. It is used in auto parts to provide chemical resistance in the automotive industry and is extremely cost-effective. Additionally, the growing population and developing societies' demand for individual vehicles has increased, thereby supporting market growth. Apart from the automotive industry, it is used in the medical industry to protect medical devices from moisture, it also provides high flexural strength and the ability to withstand extreme temperatures conditions. These factors are likely to fuel the resin market growth.

However, the fluctuating crude oil prices may restrain market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Presence of Major Plastic Producer in the Region

Asia Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position market during the forecast period due to the presence of major plastic producing and consuming countries such as China and India. In addition, the region has availability of labor and raw materials at affordable cost, thereby establishing several manufacturing units. The region’s market stood at USD 261.12 billion in 2020.

Europe is expected to show a significant resin market share due to its increasing demand in the automotive industry. Plastics are used in automobiles owing to their properties such as corrosion inhibition, electrical insulation and other favorable physical properties.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Launches to Strengthen their Market Prospectus

The global market for hair wigs contains many prominent companies that are constantly trying to develop unique devices to cater to the demand from patients across the globe. To do so, they are joining hands with local or reputed firms, launching new solutions, doing partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their portfolio in the market. Below are two industry developments:

July 2021: Toray launched a new resin technical center in Munich, Germany, at its Automotive Center Europe (AMCEU). Toray Resins Europe GmbH markets and sells high-performance compounds, which is expected to strengthen its product portfolio.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Resin Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Resin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Polyethylene Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate Polyvinyl Chloride Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Polyamide Polycarbonate Polyurethane Others By End-Use Industry Packaging Automotive & Transportation Building & Construction Consumer Goods/Lifestyle Electrical & Electronics Agriculture Others



TOC Continued…!

