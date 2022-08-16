Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Projected to Hit USD 3148.6 Million by 2028 growing at 10.9% CAGR - Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market finds that the demand for the cloud & data traffic moving from and within the data centers is expediting market growth. In addition, the increasing adoption of colocation data centers is anticipated to augment the development of the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market during the forecast period.



The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 1,692.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Solution, Services), by Application (Asset Management, Capacity Planning, Power Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring, BI & Analytics), by Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), by Data Center Type (Enterprise Data Center, Managed Data Center, Colocation Data Center, Cloud & Edge Data Center), by Verticals (BFSI, Government & Public Sector, IT & ITES, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecommunications), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

Asia Pacific captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Data Center Infrastructure Management industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Increase in Cloud Computing, Internet Users, and Government Initiatives to Drive the Market Growth

The rise of digitalization is leading to a massive surge in internet users owing to the growing government initiatives and seamless network connectivity, which leads to an extensive data flow. For example, as per the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), 53.6 percent of the total population use the internet, which is a two-fold increase in a decade. Lately, mounting government initiatives like the National Broadband Plan by the Government of Brazil, the Digital India Campaign by the Government of India, and others have supported the immense growth of internet users.

Furthermore, the high dependence of almost all market players on cloud computing has favored the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market solutions like a transformation of the servers to the cloud is to be expected during the forecast period. As per Cloud Computing and its Operations, published by CompTIA Inc. in May 2018, 91 percent of the companies utilize cloud computing in some form. Also, the arrival of promising technologies in emergent regions is leading to bigger investments by multinational companies, raising the requirement for Data Center Infrastructure Management Market.

Growth in Trends and Adoption of Colocation Data Centers Is Likely to Fuel the Market Growth

Colocation data centers are gaining immense popularity, mainly in intensifying countries such as India, China, South Korea, and others. Small & medium companies often use colocation services as they are cost-effective and can support high data loads better. Moreover, colocation providers are gradually adopting Data Center Infrastructure Management Market software to develop their center's efficiency plus expand their profit margins. Also, the thriving colocation data centers offer massive growth opportunities to the global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market.

The volume of data generated by social media and over-the-top (OTT) platforms has augmented the demand for data centers and colocation services. Also, the active social media user rate is increasing, contributing to the increasing data from such platforms. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has augmented the use of streaming services and OTT, leading to more extensive data volumes and propelling the market growth. Furthermore, data traffic is growing because of the expanding use of digital services like video-on-demand, online purchasing, and digital payments. The rising data is thus driving firms in different industries to build the infrastructure needed to retain, store, and process data at a rapid pace.

Segment Analysis:

Component Solution Services

Application Asset Management Capacity Planning Power Monitoring Environmental Monitoring BI & Analytics Other Applications

Deployment Model On-Premises Cloud

Data Center Type Enterprise Data Center Managed Data Center Colocation Data Center Cloud & Edge Data Center

Verticals BFSI Government & Public Sector IT & ITES Manufacturing Healthcare & Life Sciences Telecommunications Other Verticals

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



The report on Data Center Infrastructure Management Market highlights:

● Assessment of the market

● Premium Insights

● Competitive Landscape

● Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

● Company Profiles

● Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market

North America is dominating the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is mainly due to prominent market players such as International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Emerson Electric Co., Fieldview Solutions, iTRACS Corporation Inc., JouleX Inc., nlyte Software Ltd., Modius Inc., Panduit Corp., and CA Technologies, among others. Moreover, as stated by the Technology and Innovation Report 2018, published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the United States ranks the highest in the Global Competitiveness Index developed by the World Economic Forum, along with Mexico being the top country in this index. It covers the innovation capacity, government initiative, company's expenses on R&D, quality and standard of scientific research, etc. As a result, strengthening the regional market expansion.

List of Prominent Players in Data Center Infrastructure Management Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

CommScope (US)

Cormant (US)

Delta Electronics (Taiwan)

Device42 (US)

Eaton (Ireland)

FNT Software (Germany)

Graphical Networks (US)

Green Field Software (Oman)

Huawei (China)

Hyperview (Canada)

Intel (US)

Modius (US)

Nlyte Software (US)

Optimum Path (US)

Panduit (US)

Patchmanager (Netherlands)

Rackwise (US)

RF Code (US)

Rittal (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens (Germany)

SolarWinds (US)

Sunbird Software (US)

Unity One Cloud (US)

Vertiv (US)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Solution, Services), by Application (Asset Management, Capacity Planning, Power Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring, BI & Analytics), by Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), by Data Center Type (Enterprise Data Center, Managed Data Center, Colocation Data Center, Cloud & Edge Data Center), by Verticals (BFSI, Government & Public Sector, IT & ITES, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecommunications), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

August 2021: Panduit received the gold award for their Flex Fusion Cabinet, which offers a unique universal platform for all sorts of data centers & servicing requirements, as well as Hyperscale, Edge, and Colocation. The cabinet has a best-in-class weight load of 3,500 lbs., doors with an 80 percent maximum airflow, and unique configurations to satisfy network requirements.

May 2022: Standard Power will build a vast data center using a nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania. In addition, Standard Power and Energy Harbor signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to team up on building a large-scale carbon-free data center at Energy Harbor's Beaver Valley nuclear power plant in Shippingport, PA. The partnership will execute a feasibility study for a new data center to determine the best engineering, colocation, and implementation options.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Data Center Infrastructure Management Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Component



• Solution



• Services



• Application



• Asset Management



• Capacity Planning



• Power Monitoring



• Environmental Monitoring



• BI & Analytics



• Other Applications



• Deployment Model



• On-Premises



• Cloud



• Data Center Type



• Enterprise Data Center



• Managed Data Center



• Colocation Data Center



• Cloud & Edge Data Center



• Verticals



• BFSI



• Government & Public Sector



• IT & ITES



• Manufacturing



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Telecommunications



• Other Verticals



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K.



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • ABB (Switzerland)



• CommScope (US)



• Cormant (US)



• Delta Electronics (Taiwan)



• Device42 (US)



• Eaton (Ireland)



• FNT Software (Germany)



• Graphical Networks (US)



• Green Field Software (Oman)



• Huawei (China)



• Hyperview (Canada)



• Intel (US)



• Modius (US)



• Nlyte Software (US)



• Optimum Path (US)



• Panduit (US)



• Patchmanager (Netherlands)



• Rackwise (US)



• RF Code (US)



• Rittal (Germany)



• Schneider Electric (France)



• Siemens (Germany)



• SolarWinds (US)



• Sunbird Software (US)



• UnityOneCloud (US)



• Vertiv (US) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis



Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

