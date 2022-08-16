Richard’s Rainwater Announces Continued Retail Growth with New Distribution at Sprouts and Expanded Offerings at Whole Foods Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard’s Rainwater , the nation’s leader in capturing and bottling pure rainwater, today announces exciting retail growth. Richard’s Rainwater is now available in Sprouts Farmers Market locations across Arizona, California and Nevada.



The nation’s first FDA approved cloud-to-bottle company, Richard’s Rainwater captures newly fallen rain and packages it into infinitely recyclable aluminum cans or glass bottles. The rain is caught before it ever hits the ground, is 100 times cleaner than the strictest bottled water standards and requires minimal processing. Richard’s Rainwater never contains additives or harsh chemicals like chlorine or fluoride. It is available in still and sparkling rainwater and is the cleanest, most refreshing water you’ll ever taste.

In addition to new distribution in Sprouts locations, Richard’s Rainwater is also expanding its shelf presence at Whole Foods Market . The retailer conducted a rare off-cycle cut-in to add 12 packs of canned still rainwater alongside 12 packs of the sparkling bottled rainwater on the shelf. Whole Foods Market also carries Richard's Rainwater in single servings of still and sparkling rainwater in the refrigerated beverage section.

“It’s an exciting time of growth for Richard’s. We’ve long been known as the best-tasting and only renewable water choice in our home state of Texas, but awareness and demand for our ethically sourced water is exploding nationwide,” said Taylor O’Neil, CEO of Richard’s Rainwater. “We’ve seen sales double in the last 3 months and expanded retail distribution allows more consumers to join our mission of revolutionizing packaged water.”

Find Richard’s still and sparkling rainwater at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide and now at Sprouts locations in the southwest. Learn more at richardsrainwater.com .

About Richard’s Rainwater

Richard's Rainwater is the first bottled rainwater and sparkling rainwater brand in the U.S. Its founder, Richard Heinichen, started a quest to find cleaner, better-tasting water for his family ranch near Austin in 1994. His dream has grown into a movement to build a network of decentralized rainwater collection sites spread across the country in partnership with existing local breweries and beverage manufacturers. Richard's Rainwater is caught clean from the sky before it touches the ground, bottled fresh in 100% recyclable cans and bottles, and distributed the shortest distance possible from cloud to consumer.

You can purchase Richard’s Rainwater online at richardsrainwater.com , at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide, select locations of H-E-B, Kroger, Natural Grocers and Sprouts and many independent grocers across the country. Our 100 percent pure rainwater is also featured on the menu at nearly 1,000 premier restaurants, bars, hotels and coffee shops in the Southeast. Find a location near you on our store locator . Follow us on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

