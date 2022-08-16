Bitcoin Well Announces OTCQB Listing in the U.S.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (the “Company” or “Bitcoin Well”) (TSXV: BTCW) (OTCQB: BCNWF), is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares will begin trading in the United States on the OTCQB market on August 16, 2022, under the symbol "[BCNWF]". OTC Markets Group Inc. operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities.

The Bitcoin Well common shares are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and transferring the common shares, enhances trading liquidity, and enables the Company's common shares to be traded over a wider selection of brokerage firms in the U.S.

“This U.S. listing allows us to more easily expand our investor base and gives us the ability to introduce our Company to a much larger audience outside of the Canadian market, enhancing liquidity and visibility for our shareholders,” said Allen Stephen, CFO of Bitcoin Well. “Our renewed strategy, along with this new listing, presents an exciting opportunity for U.S. investors who are seeking growth in this industry.” The Company’s common shares will continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BTCW".

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well offers convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin. Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence by offering an ecosystem of products and services that give users the convenient control of their bitcoin. This ecosystem will future-proof money by including self custodial financial offerings (both in-person and online) and educational resources designed with the needs of both the customers, and the industry, in mind.

Bitcoin Well Contact Information

To book a virtual meeting with Founder & CEO Adam O’Brien please use the following link: https://calendly.com/adamobitcoin/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

