WIMI Hologram Academy: The Application of VR / AR in the Broadcasting Media Industry Under 5G Network

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WIMI Hologram Academy, working in partnership with the Holographic Science Innovation Center, has written a new technical article describing their research on the Application of VR / AR in the broadcasting media industry under 5G network. This article follows below:

1.Definition of New Media

New media is a form of communication used by using digital technology to provide users with information and services through channels such as computer networks, wireless communication networks, satellites, as well as computers, mobile phones, digital TV sets and other terminals. From the spatial point of view, "new media" specifically refers to the current media corresponding to "traditional media", supported by digital compression and wireless network technology, and using its large capacity, real-time and interaction.Scientists from WIMI Hologram Academy of WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) discussed the application of VR / AR in the broadcasting media industry under 5G network.

2.Business analysis of New Media

In recent years, based on the continuous attention to Internet security, the continuous enrichment of Internet operation platforms, the high investment of operators to 4G and 5G services and the deep integration of "Internet +", China's Internet penetration rate and the scale of Internet users have maintained a growth trend. According to the survey, by June 2021, China's Internet penetration rate was 71.7 percent, and the number of Internet users reached 1.012 billion, among which 1.006 billion users, and 99.6 percent used mobile Internet users. From the perspective of profit generation, traditional radio and television advertising showed a downward trend, and new media advertising revenue increased significantly. Data show that the national advertising revenue in 2020 was 207.527 billion yuan, up 11.30% year on year. Among them, it is worth mentioning that the traditional radio and television advertising revenue was 99.885 billion yuan, down 9.13%, while the new media advertising revenue was 82.876 billion yuan, up 68.49% year on year.

With the advent of 5G era, 5G network technology has promoted the rapid improvement of immersive experience in the new media industry, video business has become the development form of mainstream media, image definition has also been improved from HD to uHD 4K / 8K, and scene video has also shifted from two-dimensional planar to VR and free perspective immersive experience.

2.1. VR panoramic video

VR technology will be widely used in various fields, including video games, tourism and entertainment, live streaming activities, medical education, and construction engineering. VR panoramic video technology brings users into the 360 panoramic virtual space, providing users with an immersive experience. For example, smart gloves, which transfer the surface of the hand through more than 300 tiny air bubbles, make the user feel the weight of the stone or the ripples of the plant meridians. The immersive learning experience of VR education can help learners quickly digest difficult knowledge points and create a good learning environment for them."

In the 5G era, the development of the video industry mainly focuses on the "5G + VR video" business in the new media form of VR panoramic video. The VR market is expected to reach $300 billion in 2025, and VR will be widely used in education, social networking, shopping, navigation, and gaming.

2.2. Augment Reality

AR is an augmented reality technology that integrates virtual information with the real world. It simulates computer-generated images, text music, 3 D models and videos into the real world by using three-dimensional modeling, multimedia, real-time tracking, intelligent interactive sensing and other technologies. In visual augmented reality, users can see the virtual world by recombining their computer graphics with the real world through a helmet display. Based on this, the future of advertising, shopping, cultural entertainment, work style will be changed.

With the advent of 5G era, with the flexible use of mobile AR, operators will innovatively launch new commercial scenarios and business models, making their application scope more and more extensive, related equipment is everywhere, and the market economy revenue has soared. It is predicted that by 2022, the overall value of AR market will reach 80 billion to 90 billion US dollars.

3.Application of AR and VR technology in broadcasting media

3.1 5G + Ultra HD video + VR

The rate of 5G is 10-100 times that of 4G, the delay is only 0.01s, the large capacity connection is 5-10 times that of 4G, and the peak speed is much higher than 4G. The transmission bandwidth of 4K video broadcast is 6075 Mb/s, while the transmission bandwidth of 8K video broadcast is 100 Mb / s, so 5G is the best carrier for ultra HD video transmission.

As early as 2018, the "5G + 8K" video live broadcast conference appeared in Hangzhou through the collaborative networking of cloud management terminal, 8K professional camera collected material video, transmitted video code from 5GCPE terminal to the local 5G core network, and realized the interconnection with the public cloud through the data cloud dedicated line with a transmission distance of 400km. Live streaming data is transmitted to Shanghai Live streaming Center and then distributed through 5G network, so as to realize real-time reception of 8K ultra HD TV sets. The live broadcast process also shows two "5G + 8K" application fields, one is the future home entertainment consumption of 8K live broadcast and on-demand, and the other is the professional application scenario of 8K ultra HD video remote consultation.

The 2019 Jiangxi Spring Festival Gala was recorded and broadcast with "5G + 8K + VR" for the first time. Four VR positions were designed on the shooting site. The 5G site base station and core network were connected through 5GCPE, and the field guidance and broadcast switching station was transmitted back through the core network special line. At the 4th "Capital State-owned Enterprises Open Day" venue, the "5G + 8K" intelligent financial media project ultra HD live broadcast special vehicle was presented for the first time.

3.2. 5G + VR Panoramic Video Live Broadcast

In the era of omnimedia, radio and television new media can improve its capabilities of HD live broadcasting and online and offline interaction by expanding its functions on the basis of the existing studios. Through the fusion application of "5G + VR" panoramic video immersive technology, the studio can create an immersive 720 free viewing vision, so that the host or live guests can feel as if they are on the scene.

At the World Internet Conference held in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province in November 2018, operators cooperated with equipment vendors to launch the first live "5G + 8K + VR" live broadcast based on 5G network transmission. The 2019 Chongqing International Marathon also adopted "5G + VR" for the first time for the live broadcast, creating the 5G network signal transmission to the broadcast control center in the stable coverage department along the 20km track. The 2020 CCTV Spring Festival Gala will bring a refreshing audio-visual experience to the audience through the "black technology" of "5G + 8K / 4K / VR". Among them, the China Media Group first adopted the "5G + 8K" technology to realize multi-position shooting, the first 4K with HD production mode, and more than 404K shooting equipment including orbit robot, UAV, online virtual system, and the first virtual network interactive production mode (VNIS), the first time realized the "Central video" 5G new media platform VR Spring Festival Gala live broadcast of the technology "New Year's Eve dinner" presents a three-dimensional panoramic viewing perspective.

3.3. 5G + AR Live Streaming

The large-bandwidth data transmission of 5G technology can meet the needs of AR remote interaction. The application of AR in the new media industry brings a new scene to the audience, so that users can view and read the news from the first-person perspective, and with its "immersive" and "present" characteristics to make the audience immersive, into a real "witness". Through the VR + AR video content production scheme, multiple videos can be flexibly assembled in real time to form 5G + 4K / 8K + VR + AR high-definition transmission live broadcast of sharing panoramic VR video. During the 2021 national Two sessions, some reporters shot the special topic "2021 National Two Sessions Through train" through AR glasses; and some topics like “5G + AI”, "5G + AR" and other financial media topics began to be used by the News Medias More frequently.

The CCTV network launched the" Panoramic Immersion viewing Report "and “ 5G + multiple products”, which resort to the" VR + AR " technology to combine the real panoramic video with virtual animation, so that the public can read the data content of the two sessions in the vivid panoramic immersive experience. This is the core breakthrough point of technology, but also the future development direction of radio and television media.

4.Conclusion

With the deep integration of 5G, 4K / 8K, VR / AR and other new technologies and content production, radio and television new media ultra HD video has realized mobile, visual and real-time, which not only brings new experience to users, but also brings revolutionary changes in various aspects of the acquisition, editing, broadcasting, transmission and other of video content. The communication pattern of radio and television new media will certainly usher in a new presentation, and the creation of smart radio and television new ecology will also usher in a new situation.

Founded in August 2020, WIMI Hologram Academy is dedicated to holographic AI vision exploration and researches basic science and innovative technologies, driven by human vision. The Holographic Science Innovation Center, in partnership with WIMI Hologram Academy, is committed to exploring the unknown technology of holographic AI vision, attracting, gathering, and integrating relevant global resources and superior forces, promoting comprehensive innovation with scientific and technological innovation as the core, and carrying out basic science and innovative technology research.

Contacts

Holographic Science Innovation Center

Email: pr@holo-science. com