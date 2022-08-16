Wimbledon Selects PFS For UK Fulfillment Operations

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFS, a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider and business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), was selected by The All England Lawn Tennis Club to operate its global order fulfillment operations for the online Wimbledon Shop.



The All England Lawn Tennis Club stages The Championships, Wimbledon, the oldest of the four Grand Slam tournaments. First held in 1877, Wimbledon is a cherished tradition and one of the world’s most iconic events, drawing more than 500,000 fans to the Grounds with millions more watching on television every year.

A result of that popularity is the globalization of the event and growing demand worldwide for official merchandise. The Wimbledon sports and lifestyle range includes the highly popular Championships towels, high performance tennis equipment from Babolat and Slazenger, a capsule collection from Official Outfitter Ralph Lauren alongside must-have gifts and accessories. The All England Club sought to elevate its eCommerce experience with best-in-class order fulfillment operations globally from the PFS distribution center in Southampton, United Kingdom.

“It was critical for us to identify a fulfillment provider that could meet our quality standards, while having the ability to scale during our peak order demand periods – especially during The Championships,” said Richard Wilson, eCommerce Manager at the All England Club. “We were impressed with the fulfillment and delivery experience from a test order of one of PFS’ clients, and that prompted us to reach out initially. PFS understood our needs and had all the capabilities we desired in a fulfillment provider. Since going live earlier this year, they have met our high expectations, and we look forward to the relationship continuing as they support our order fulfillment operations.”

Zach Thomann, COO and President of PFS, commented: “The Wimbledon brand has a rich history across the world, and we are excited to be a part of their legacy. Prioritizing the fulfillment and shipping process within the eCommerce channel is more important than ever, and a brand with their level of reputation brings an important responsibility for our team. We are excited for this challenge as we help Wimbledon grow their eCommerce channel and execute for their valued fans around the world.”

The solution went live from PFS’ Southampton-based fulfillment center in May 2022.

About PFS

PFS, the business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider. We facilitate each operational step of an eCommerce order in support of DTC and B2B retail brands and specialize in health & beauty, fashion & apparel, jewelry, and consumer packaged goods. Our scalable solutions support customized pick/pack/ship services that deliver on brand ethos with each order. A proven order management platform, as well as high-touch customer care, reinforce our operation. With 20+ years as an industry leader, PFS is the BPO of choice for brand-centric companies and household brand names, such as L’Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Shiseido Americas, Kendra Scott, the United States Mint, and many more. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfscommerce.com or ir.pfsweb.com for investor information.

About Wimbledon

The Championships, Wimbledon, is the oldest of the four tennis Grand Slams and the only one played on grass. Managed by The All England Lawn Tennis Club and staged on the Club’s Grounds, Wimbledon has evolved from its origins as a private members’ croquet club in 1868, to one of the world’s biggest annual sporting events and one of the most well-respected brands in sport.

