Duck Creek Welcomes Betterview as New Ecosystem Partner Offering Risk Mitigation and Loss Control Solutions for P&C Insurers

Boston, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance announces a partnership with Betterview to offer insurers property intelligence and risk management solutions directly within the Duck Creek UI. The integration on Duck Creek Content Exchange will give insurers a holistic, actionable view of real property risk, allowing them to cut down expenses, prevent losses, and build a better customer experience.

“The actionable insights on the Betterview platform allow insurers to predict and prevent future losses, rather than just reacting to claims,” said Betterview co-founder and CEO David Lyman. “We are excited to be integrated directly with Duck Creek, which will make our solutions available to a whole new audience of insurers. Betterview’s superior view of real risk, along with our customizable flagging system, will combine perfectly with Duck Creek’s industry-standard policy system. Thanks to Penguin Tech, these two platforms can now work together to help insurers better identify and manage risk.”

Founded by insurance industry veterans in 2014, Betterview leverages geospatial imagery, Computer Vision models, and third-party property intelligence into a single, easy-to-use platform for underwriters. More than just another data stream, the predictive analytics on the Betterview platform – including a new Defensible Space feature, and a Roof Spotlight Index based on over a dozen real risk drivers – empower underwriters and agents to take direct and immediate policy action. Using the workflow management tools on the platform, including a customizable flagging engine, 86% of users take direct action after viewing property profiles on the Betterview platform.

“The Betterview application brings visibility regarding the condition of a property previously obtained by sending an agent into the field, providing more timely service for the policyholder and a lower cost to the insurer,” said Andy Yohn, Vice President of Product Management at Duck Creek. “Integrating Betterview's artificial intelligence, scoring and flagging with Duck Creek's automated underwriting and rules engine enables insurers to write or renew policies with confidence.”

Properties that do not raise underwriting concerns can have discounts automatically applied with no touch required. For properties that need further review, the adjuster can access the full Betterview functionality from within Duck Creek, zooming in on damage, looking at the history and progression of the property, ordering new images and much more.

Insurers may also leverage the Betterview functionality with Duck Creek rules prior to renewal, allowing the insurer to automatically order a new report for properties that have not been reviewed recently. This allows carriers to rate properties with confidence and reduce their exposure, never needing to send an agent to the field.

The Anywhere Enabled Integration between Duck Creek Policy and Betterview was built by Duck Creek Consulting Partner Penguin Tech and is now available on the Duck Creek Content Exchange.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Betterview

Betterview is the market-leading Property Intelligence platform for empowering insurers to deliver a next-generation experience to underwriters, agents, and insureds while increasing underwriting efficiency and profitability. Combining continuously evolving AI, computer vision, and customizable workflows with commercial, private, and public data, Betterview supports your business's unique needs through transparent, actionable property insights.

About Penguin Tech

Penguin Tech is a Duck Creek Consulting Partner specializing in integrating insurtech products & tools with the Duck Creek Suite, and regularly publishes new Anywhere Enabled Integrations to the Duck Creek Content Exchange on behalf of Duck Creek Solution Partners. For more information, visit penguin.tech.