Ten Times More Dangerous Than Chernobyl, Now Zaporizhzhia Threatens a European Nuclear Disaster

Recent fighting and repeated shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine is causing serious concern about triggering a nuclear disaster that could be 10 times worse than Chernobyl. US Nuclear (OTC-QB: UCLE) stands ready to help with their innovative DroneRAD platform which features radiation and chemical sensors mounted to high-performance drones to autonomously survey, measure, and map out radioactive hot zones in case of a disaster.

The risks of a nuclear disaster are very real as fighting continues around Zaporizhzhia NPP. When Russian forces originally captured the plant back in March, the fighting triggered a blaze and a shell hit the wall of one of the reactors, which raised the first alarms of a nuclear disaster. Now, fighting around the plant has renewed- Ukranian officials said that last week 14 people were killed in one attack near the plant that damaged a pumping station and radiation sensors. Russia has been accused of deploying 500 soldiers and rocket launchers in the area- using the nuclear power plant as a shield.

Although the Zaporizhzhia plant has better nuclear containment than what Chernobyl had, it is located on a river which could spread the fallout far and wide. Zaporizhzhia also stores over 1,200 tons of nuclear fuel and waste, which could lead to widespread contamination of the air and water if damaged by an explosion. After the Chernobyl disaster, around 150,000 square kilometers in Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine were contaminated, stretching north of the plant as far as 500 km. Radioactive fallout scattered over much of the northern hemisphere via wind and storm patterns. If Zaporizhzhia were to explode, the fallout could be much worse and more widespread.

In the aftermath of such a disaster, US Nuclear’s DroneRADs can be used to safely survey where the fallout is landing, how far it is spreading, what areas to evacuate or avoid, and compile & map all the data to help authorities and civilians make the safest decisions. US Nuclear is actively working with customers and authorities in the region to provide this essential technology.

