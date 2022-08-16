ME2C® Environmental Acquires New Licensee of its Patented Technology with Significant Midwest Utility

ME 2 C to Receive Annual Licensing Payment with Potential for Ongoing Product Supply

CORSICANA, TX, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, announced the signing of a three-year license agreement with a utility in the Midwest to provide a non-exclusive license to certain ME 2 C patents for use in connection with the utility’s coal-fired power plants. The licensed patents relate to ME 2 C’s two-part Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA®) process for mercury removal from coal-fired power plants.

The license agreement includes an annual sum payable over the three-year term for use of the Company’s patented processes for mercury emissions capture. The agreement also provides ME 2 C Environmental the opportunity to compete for the utility’s product supply going forward.

“We are pleased to see the continued validation of our patented technology with the addition of another new licensing partner,” said Richard MacPherson, CEO of ME 2 C Environmental. “Through our recent outreach across the U.S. coal-fired fleet, supported by our IP law firm, Caldwell, Cassady & Curry, our license claims for our patented process of mercury capture, along with the tangible benefits that our technology provides, continue to gain recognition by the U.S. power industry. We look forward to growing our relationship as a full business partner with the opportunity to compete for the utility’s product supply in the near term.”

“We expect to continue to increase our license partners over the next 12 plus months as the industry further validates our patent claims reinforced by the incomparable benefits that we believe our technology provides. ME 2 C maintains a solid foundation in our core mercury emissions capture business that we expect will continue to grow through demands from our existing supply partners and new supply business from augmented license agreements,” concluded MacPherson.

About ME 2 C® Environmental

ME 2 C Environmental is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME 2 C’s leading-edge mercury emissions technologies and services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME 2 C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/.

